Russian oligarch Fuks and lawyer Dovbenko reveal their future plans and affairs in Ukraine – Ukrainska Pravda investigation

Journalists of Ukrainska Pravda in London managed to talk with Pavel Fuks, a Russian oligarch under Ukrainian sanctions, and lawyer Andrii Dovbenko, who is wanted for fraud in Ukraine.

Source: London Battalion, an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Fuks said that he plans to return to Ukraine after the war, because then "a window of opportunity" will be opened for business. According to him, he has had a residence permit in the UK since 2017.

Fuks also said that for a year and a half, he had not seen any Ukrainian politicians or businessmen in London. Regarding the suspicion of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the General Prosecutor’s Office that he faced in 2023, he said that he is charged with "being a Russian citizen." Fuks also said that he is not engaged in business in the UK, but instead took care of the family and brought up children.

During a meeting with a journalist, lawyer Dovbenko did not confirm or deny the information that he was in the process of getting political asylum in the UK. He said that he had no plans to return to Ukraine and is "working on a defence strategy."

"I think they did not think it through well, I think they're wrong. I am not at all involved in these actions of which I am accused," said Dovbenko.

The lawyer also added that the investigation team allegedly could not find him, although he informed the investigators of his address of residence in London. The lawyer believes that the investigation team is pretending not to be able to find him.

Background:

In January 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) put an organiser of the criminal group Andrii Dovbenko, accused of fraud with seized property, on the wanted list.

NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) obtained evidence that the embezzlement of property transferred to Asset Recovery and Management Agency in 2022 was committed by an organised criminal group of four people. On 29 December, Dovbenko, its organiser and the owner of a number of law firms, was informed in absentia of suspicion.

In June 2023, the Guardian reported that the oligarch Pavel Fuks, who earned a fortune in Russia and is currently facing Ukrainian sanctions, has a residence permit in the UK after obtaining a special visa for the rich in 2012.

On 16 May, Ukraine’s Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office reported that Fuks and the top management of his companies, which are responsible for financial fraud, had been notified of suspicion. In response, Fuks called allegations against him a slander.

