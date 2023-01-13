Russian oligarch leads mercenaries against Ukraine
The Wagner Group, a private mercenary army, is spearheading the Russian offensive around Bakhmut. The group is led by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin. Debora Patta reports.
Days before invading Ukraine, Putin signed an agreement with Azerbaijan that set the stage for a humanitarian crisis.
NATO has stepped up its support for Ukraine since Russia invaded, which is something Russian President Vladimir Putin did not want.
Turkey is running out of time to ratify NATO membership bids by Sweden and Finland before it holds elections expected in May, a Turkish presidential spokesman said on Saturday. President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said Turkish ratification of the countries' bids depended on how quickly Stockholm fulfils counter-terrorism promises made as part of a deal with Ankara, warning that could take months. Along with Finland, Sweden signed an agreement with Turkey last year aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their NATO bids, which were made in May last year and require the approval of all 30 NATO member states.
On Saturday, Ukrainian air defence destroyed 25 of 38 Russian missiles of various types. Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "In total, 25 out of 38 missiles of various types have been destroyed by this time.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Germany expects to field Puma infantry fighting vehicles for a key NATO mission in the first half of 2023, its chief of defence said on Friday, after Berlin had to withdraw the Puma from the alliance's quick reaction force due to problems in a drill. "As soon as we have sufficient vehicles repaired and operational for one company, we will use it for the VJTF," Eberhard Zorn said, referring to NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF).
A visit by China's most senior diplomat in Western Australia to the world's largest exporter of Australian rock lobsters this week has raised hopes that Beijing will also lift its unofficial ban on seafood imports after coal was seemingly the first to benefit from the easing of political and trade tensions with Canberra. Long Dingbin, China's envoy at its consulate in Perth, visited the Geraldton Fishermen's Cooperative on Tuesday, just days after it was reported China had lifted its unofficial
The World Health Organization's head has spoken with Chinese authorities and the agency welcomed new information about the situation in the country, WHO said on Saturday after Beijing released new data showing a big jump in COVID-19-related deaths. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke with Ma Xiaowei, director of China’s National Health Commission, about the wave of infections which erupted after the country abruptly dismantled its anti-virus regime last month. "Chinese officials provided information to WHO and in a press conference on a range of topics, including outpatient clinics, hospitalizations, patients requiring emergency treatment and critical care, and hospital deaths related to COVID-19 infection," it said, while also pledging further technical advice and support.
Jessica Hill/AP/Shutterstock“It’s completely bonkers that you ended up with a situation by 2018 where a wrestling promoter, [WWE founder and reinstated board member] Vince McMahon, was so powerful and so well connected that his business was arguably a national security risk,” said Abraham Riesman, author of Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America.Yet here we are.Riesman came on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast to give co-host, and wrestling newbie, Andy Levy some historic
Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), has handed over a list of 800 injured Ukrainian soldiers held in Russian captivity to his Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova as part of the talks held to discuss the release of Ukrainian prisoners.
Even though WandaVision ended with her trapped in her TV character persona, it was a given that we’d eventually see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness again somewhere in the MCU. Busy as Hahn’s been recently with Glass Onion, she’ll have the spotlight all to herself with Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
River Plate of Argentina and Millonarios of Colombia, two of South America’s most well-known clubs, will face each other in a friendly Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
The Russians hit an apartment building in the city of Dnipro with an Kh-22 missile designed to destroy aircraft carrier groups at sea. Source: Ukrainian Air Force spokesman, Yurii Ihnat, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "The missile that was fired at the apartment building in Dnipro is an Kh-22 missile fired from a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber; the launches were carried out from Kursk and Sea of Azov regions.
The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation has developed an educational course on playing lapta [Russian 14th-century bat and ball game - ed.] for school children. The department believes that the game will help prepare young men for military service.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a New York law limiting the concealed carry of handguns in public areas, there has been an increasing lack of clarity on gun restrictions, experts told ABC News. "The [New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen] decision really opens up a whole new way of analyzing the legality of firearm regulation and so there is no experience really to go by, so it's essentially a free for all," Michael Siegel, a faculty member at Tufts School of Medicine who studies firearm violence, told ABC News in an interview. Siegel said the Bruen decision created a new system for how the constitutionality of firearm laws are to be judged where "nothing is really clear" and it is a trial and error situation.
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors poured money into equity and bond funds and moved money out of gold in the week to Wednesday, according to BofA Global Research, taking heart from a string of positive data points and policy changes. The lower CPI data offered hope that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend, which should allow the Federal Reserve to further scale back the pace of its interest rate increases next month. Bofa also pointed to the impact of China reopening its borders after COVID-19 restrictions, lower EU energy prices and encouraging U.S. fiscal and labour market data, as all factors behind the moves.
Russia unleashed its 10th mass missile strike targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure in the afternoon of Jan. 14.
STORY: Iran has executed a British-Iranian national who once served as its deputy defense minister, its judiciary said on Saturday (January 14), defying calls from London for his release after he was handed the death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.A report from the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency accused Alireza Akbari, arrested in 2019, of receiving payments of 1,805,000 euros, 265,000 pounds, and $50,000 for spying.In an audio recording purportedly from Akbari and broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, he said he had confessed to crimes he had not committed after extensive torture.Iranian state media broadcast a video on Thursday that they said showed that Akbari played a role in the 2020 assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Fakhrizadeh was killed in an attack outside Tehran, which authorities blamed on Israel at the time.In the video, Akbari did not confess to involvement in the assassination. But said a British agent had asked for information about Fakhrizadeh.Iran’s state media often airs supposed confessions by suspects in politically charged cases.Reuters could not establish the authenticity of the state media video and audio, or when or where they were recorded.Britain had declared the case against 61-year-old Akbari as politically motivated and called for his release.Condemning his execution, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it, quote, "a callous and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people."Britain's statements on the case have not addressed the Iranian charge that Akbari spied for the UK.The execution is likely to pile more pressure on Iran's long strained relationship with the West. Ties have deteriorated further since talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal hit deadlock, and as Tehran unleashed a deadly crackdown on protesters last year.
Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, and Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years. The Chiefs’ Kelce and the Vikings’ Jefferson received first-team votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones each got 49 of 50 first-team votes.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve said Friday that it handed back substantially less money to the Treasury last year than it did the year before, amid rising interest expenses tied to its work to lower inflation. The Fed noted that in September of last year it began recording what’s called a deferred asset that tallies up the loss, which stood at $18.8 billion at the end of the year. The Fed said it transferred $76 billion in weekly earnings to the Treasury.