Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska accused of interfering in Montenegro's elections

Oleg Deripaska, the Russian oligarch, was yesterday accused by the United States of working with a former Kremlin intelligence officer to interfere in Montenegro’s 2016 elections.

The US Treasury announced sanctions against Victor Alekseyevich Boyarkin, once a member of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency but now working for Mr Deripaska, according to the department.

The Treasury said that Mr Boyarkin “reported directly to Deripaska and has led business negotiations on Deripaska’s behalf”. It added: “Deripaska and Boyarkin were involved in providing Russian financial support to a Montenegrin political party ahead of Montenegro’s 2016 elections.”

That election, it has been alleged, featured an assassination attempt on the country’s prime minister by the pro-Russian opposition to stop its accession to Nato. Russia has denied involvement, and it is not suggested Mr Deripaska or Mr Boyarkin were involved in the attempt.

The plot, reported extensively by The Daily Telegraph last year, has become a focal point for Western fears about Russian election meddling and led to legal action being taken against leaders of the Montenegrin opposition and two Russian nationals.

Mr Deripaska is one of Russia’s best-known businessmen and was head of the aluminium companies EN+ and Rusal until earlier this year. He is a well-known figure in London where he floated EN+, raising more than £1 billion, and is believed to own several properties.

He once had links at the top of British politics, infamously hosting Lord Mandelson and George Osborne on his yacht in 2008. The US action is likely to increase pressure on Theresa May, the Prime Minister, who has vowed to take action against Russian oligarchs in the UK in the wake of the Skripal poisoning.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Mr Deripaska was on a list of Russians to be targeted by British intelligence in a campaign to disrupt Vladimir Putin.

This newspaper has previously asked about links between Mr Deripaska’s company Rusal and the former GRU officer. A spokesman for the company said at the time that Mr Boyarkin was no longer a Rusal employee.

The US Treasury sanctioned Mr Deripaska in April 2016, claiming he “acted or purported to act for” a senior official in the Russian government. It also took action against EN+.

