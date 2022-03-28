Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators were targeted in a suspected poison attack, WSJ reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Epstein,John Haltiwanger
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Roman Abramovich
    Roman Abramovich
    Russian-Israeli billionaire businessman
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is seen on the stand during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.Getty/Clive Mason

  • Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators reportedly had symptoms from a suspected poisoning.

  • The suspected attack took place earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Sources told the Wall Street Journal that Abramovich and the negotiators had red eyes and the peeling of skin on their hands and faces.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators experienced symptoms from a suspected poison attack earlier in March, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Sources told the Wall Street Journal that Abramovich and the Ukrainians experienced symptoms including red eyes and the peeling of skin on their hands and faces after a meeting in Kyiv.

According to the report, their conditions have since improved.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that they blame the attack on Russians who want to derail ongoing peace talks.

It was not immediately clear how the suspected attack took place, or if a chemical, biological, or electromagnetic radiation agent was responsible, the report said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Abramovich has been trying to help Ukraine during Russia's ongoing war against the country.

Responding to the Journal's report, the investigative outlet Bellingcat in a series of tweets said that it "can confirm that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons."

"Abramovich, along with another Russian entrepreneur, had taken part in the negotiations alongside Ukraine's MP Rustem Umerov. The negotiation round on the afternoon of 3 March took place on Ukrainian territory, and lasted until about 10 pm," Bellingcat added. Three members of the negotiating team experienced symptoms after going back to their hotel that night, including "eye and skin inflammation and piercing pain in the eyes," the tweetes said.

The next day the negotiators made their way toward Lviv, in Western Ukraine, and a Bellingcat investigator was asked to help provide an examination by chemical weapons specialists.

"Based on remote and on-site examinations, the experts concluded that the symptoms are most likely the result of international poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon," Bellingcat said. "The experts said the dosage and type of toxin used was likely insufficient to cause life-threatening damage, and most likely was intended to scare the victims as opposed to cause permanent damage. The victims said they were not aware of who might have had an interest in an attack."

Russia has been accused of suspected poison attacks in the past, including an incident involving the Soviet era nerve agent Novichok that nearly killed top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning - WSJ

    Abramovich, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team, were affected, the WSJ report said. Their symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the WSJ report added. Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators, including Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, have since improved and their lives are not in danger, WSJ reported.

  • Chelsea owner Ro­man Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators reportedly showed signs of poisoning

    The group reportedly had symptoms of poisoning after meeting with the Russians earlier this month.

  • Russian oligarch blasts sanctions

    Targeted by the U.S. and its allies with sanctions because of their ties to the Kremlin, Russian oligarchs have found their accounts frozen and assets seized. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Mikhail Fridman, a Ukrainian-born Russian oligarch now living in London, who cannot use his ATM card and resides in a mansion he can't sell. Fridman explains why he believes sanctions are not the answer to punishing Russia's leader Vladimir Putin. Doane also talks with Tom Burgis, author of "Kleptopia: How Dirty Money Is Conquering the World."

  • On the Belarusian border, a NATO military exercise is now a powerful 'show of force'

    The silence of the Polish countryside is shattered by the piercing rattle of heavy artillery fire. Moving in on armored vehicles, in helicopters, and atop assault watercraft, more than 2,000 soldiers combine to form a united front on the battlefield against an imagined enemy. This is a NATO exercise--preparation in case these troops are called upon to defend the alliance's territory.

  • Judge Arthur Engoron Demands Trump Org Quit Stalling on Turning Over Evidence

    Megan VarnerAfter more than two years of the Trump Organization refusing to fully turn over evidence of alleged financial fraud to the New York Attorney General, a court-mandated auditor will now have to provide detailed reports of just how much is left.On Monday, Judge Arthur F. Engoron ordered a digital forensics company that’s already helping the Trump Organization identify evidence to be much more explicit in its progress reports, so that, in the next few weeks, investigators can finally fig

  • Judge says it’s ‘likely’ Trump committed felonies around Capitol attack and demands lawyer’s emails

    Lawyer John Eastman must turn over to House select committee investigating the Capitol attack around a hundred emails Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters on 6 January 2021 in Washington. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump’s lawyer John Eastman must turn over to the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack around a hundred emails he had refused to submit to the investigation, a federal judge ruled Monday, also saying Donald Trump “more likely than

  • Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

    Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle. Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach. ”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

  • Ex-separatist leader calls Russian attack on Ukraine a mistake

    One of the architects of the Moscow-backed separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine eight years ago said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a mistake, in comments that show the Kremlin cannot count on support from all pro-Russian opponents of Kyiv. Alexei Alexandrov was one of the leaders of a movement in 2014 to reject Kyiv's rule and create an autonomous pro-Moscow territory in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, triggering a war against Ukrainian government forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia attacked Ukraine last month in part to protect the separatist territory from Kyiv, though Western states say that is a pretext for an unprovoked land grab.

  • Billie Eilish makes history with her Oscars win as the youngest artist to win three awards for the same song

    There were plenty of firsts during this year’s Oscars ceremony, including West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose becoming the first openly queer woman to win an Oscar. And it turns out that Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas’ win for Best Original Song made Oscars history, too.

  • Man Denied Access to a British Airways Flight Dies After Missing Vital Blood Transfusion He Was Flying Home to Receive, Airline Stands By Decision

    A Black British man, in desperate need of monthly blood transfusion, was turned away from an airport in Jamaica because airline officials rejected his passport, […]

  • Will Smith and Chris Rock have already made up after Oscars fight, claims Diddy: ‘That’s over’

    "That’s over," Sean Combs said at the Vanity Fair after-party. "I can confirm that."

  • Ukrainian woman whose village was stormed by Russian troops says they wore her clothes, stole money, and drunkenly shot off her husband's leg

    The woman told CNN that two of the Russian troops who ransacked her home later admitted they did not support Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • TikToker reveals what it’s like to work as an ‘overnight stocker’ at Walmart: ‘I would love this job’

    A TikToker is going viral after sharing the most interesting details of his job as an overnight stocker at Walmart.

  • After Biden's Fiery Speech, Nine Unscripted Words Reverberate

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s high-stakes speech in Warsaw on Saturday was crafted with the intent of throwing the full weight of the United States behind its European allies, while framing the Russian invasion of Ukraine as part of a global “battle between democracy and autocracy.” And although the forceful denunciation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war resonated with some leaders, it was an unprompted ad-lib that captured the attention of foreign policy experts, members of Congres

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts Obama-Biden aid to Ukraine

    Casting himself as tough on Russia, former President Donald Trump lowballed the amount of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine during the Obama-Biden administration and claimed that only he himself in recent history didn’t face a Russian invasion of another country. Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, meanwhile, made a suspect claim that all of Ukraine's weapons now in use came from the Trump administration.

  • Musk wants to start selling Tesla’s A.I.-powered humanoid robot next year, but his A.I. chief just went on sabbatical

    Tesla's CEO aims for series production of the droid by the end of 2023, but it remains unclear how as Andrej Karpathy takes a sabbatical.

  • Russian general claims only 1,400 Russian troops have died in Ukraine

    Russian general claims only 1,400 Russian troops have died in Ukraine

  • The Oscar night feud between Chris Rock and Will Smith has history

    Chris Rock, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have found themselves at odds before. Remember what happened at the 2016 Oscars?

  • The Making of Vladimir Putin

    PARIS — Speaking in what he called “the language of Goethe, Schiller and Kant,” picked up during his time as a KGB officer in Dresden, Germany, President Vladimir Putin of Russia addressed the German Parliament on Sept. 25, 2001. “Russia is a friendly European nation,” he declared. “Stable peace on the continent is a paramount goal for our nation.” The Russian leader, elected the previous year at the age of 47 after a meteoric rise from obscurity, went on to describe “democratic rights and freed

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni, is Hillary Clinton on steroids

    Where's the outrage – and the congressional inquiry – over a Supreme Court justice's spouse, Ginni Thomas, trying to overturn an election?