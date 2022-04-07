  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian oligarch says sanctions against the nation are 'capable of destroying everything'

Grace Kay
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Lisin
    Russian businessman
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Russian billionaire and businessman Vladimir Lisin attends the congress of Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow, Russia on March,19, 2015
Russian billionaire and businessman Vladimir Lisin attends the congress of Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow, Russia on March, 19, 2015Sasha Mordovets/Getty

  • Vladimir Lisin warned sanctions could cause a "cascade of negative consequences" for workers.

  • The billionaire was one of the first to speak out against Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • Russia's elite collectively are $263 billion poorer compared to this time last year, per Forbes.

Russian oligarch Vladimir Lisin said the constant threat of Western sanctions, including those already imposed against the nation's elite, will have a longterm impact on Russia's working class.

"Being forced into this reality is inevitably unsettling because sanctions are capable of destroying everything that had taken many years to create," Lisin said on Monday, according to an Insider translation of his interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the US, EU, and UK have levied several rounds of sanctions against Russia, President Vladimir Putin, and some of his closest allies. The sanctions target the economy and the country's banks, as well as specific oligarchs and their foreign assets.

On Tuesday, Forbes reported Russian billionaires are collectively around $263 billion poorer compared to their total wealth a year ago. But, the nation's working class has also not been immune to the sanctions, as Russians find themselves in a country that has been increasingly cut off from the rest of the world.

Lisin, the chairman and main shareholder of one of the largest steelmakers in Russia, said that his concern is not for the well-being of the billionaires who have been sanctioned, but rather for the "cascade of negative consequences for tens of thousands of our workers and tens or perhaps even hundreds of thousands of employees of our many partners and customers."

The Novolipetsk Steel shareholder said his fears go beyond the development of his business and onto whether it will be able to survive the turmoil.

"What we see today is more than just another economic crisis like those that we've faced in the past," Lisin said, regarding Russia's efforts to sustain its economy. "The situation today requires a much more serious approach, and sound, well-thought-out decisions."

Lisin is one of the few Russian oligarchs who has yet to be targeted by Western sanctions. Though, the UK has considered seizing his 3,000-acre 17th-century Aberuchill Castle in Scotland, according to a report from BBC.

Lisin is one of the nation's richest men and is the 70th richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. Lisin is currently worth about $22.1 billion in US dollars. His wealth is down over $5 billion since Russia began invading Ukraine, according to the index.

The steel tycoon was one of the first billionaires to publicly criticize Russia's attack on Ukraine. In a letter to his staff in March, Lisin called the attack a "huge tragedy that is impossible to justify."

In his recent interview with the Russian newspaper, Lisin once again reflected on the loss of life associated with Russia's actions. He acknowledged that he sees the sanctions as an alternative to a "global conflict."

"It is shameful to complain about sanctions and associated personal inconveniences against the backdrop of the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe," he said. "Sanctions may be perceived as unfair or carrying elements of collective liability, but the death of people and the destruction of cities need to be stopped by any means possible."

Translations provided by Oleksandr Vynogradov.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Garland announces charges against Russian oligarch, actions against criminal activity based in Russia

    At a press conference on Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against a Russian oligarch for violating sanctions and other actions regarding criminal activity based in Russia.

  • Australia to impose sanctions on 67 more Russians over Ukraine

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Australia will impose financial sanctions and travel bans on an additional 67 Russians over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday, taking the total number of people and entities sanctioned to almost 600. "Today, I'm announcing 67 further sanctions of Russian elites and oligarchs, those close to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin who facilitate and support his outrageous actions," she told reporters as she arrived at NATO. In a media statement issued after her public remarks, Payne said the new listings followed "the emergence of evidence of war crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv".

  • Ivanka's interview with Jan. 6 committee was a 'shame and harassment,' Trump says

    Ivanka's interview with Jan. 6 committee was a 'shame and harassment,' Trump says

  • Putin ally and battle-hardened Chechen leader teases further brutalities as fractures with Kremlin surface

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posted a video to Telegram teasing further brutality in southeastern Ukraine as the world reels from Bucha massacre.

  • Russia says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal

    The Kremlin has said talks with Ukraine are not progressing as rapidly as it would like, and has accused the West of trying to derail negotiations by raising war crimes allegations against Russian troops in Ukraine, which Moscow denies. Lavrov said on Thursday that Ukraine had presented a draft agreement on Wednesday that deviated from proposals both sides' negotiators had agreed on. Ukraine's new draft, according to Lavrov, said the status of Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, should be raised at a meeting between the two countries' presidents.

  • Russia facing most difficult situation in three decades, PM says

    Western countries are progressively broadening an array of economic sanctions imposed to try to force Russia to end its military operation in Ukraine and withdraw its forces. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

  • More Russians Consider Costs of War in Ukraine as Casualties Mount

    Ivan Kononov, a senior lieutenant in the Russian marines, loved to cook. He made Italian food for his unit in the field, his brother said, and traded rations for spices when he was serving in Syria. Alexander Kononov, 32, last saw his brother at the military hospital morgue in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don in March. He had died in a firefight for a steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. He was 34. Walking to the morgue, Alexander Kononov recalled, he passed the open gat

  • Obama says he had to drag Europe 'kicking and screaming' to confront Putin when he was president

    After the 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, President Barack Obama tried to punish Russia with sanctions, urging the EU to do the same.

  • New Russian Land Mine Poses Special Risk in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON — Russian forces in Ukraine appear to be using a new type of weapon as they step up attacks on civilian targets: an advanced land mine equipped with sensors that can detect when people walk nearby. Ukrainian bomb technicians discovered the device, called the POM-3, last week near the eastern city of Kharkiv, according to Human Rights Watch, a leading human rights group, which has reviewed photos provided by Ukraine’s military. Older types of land mines typically explode when victims a

  • Who are Vladimir Putin's daughters and what sanctions are they facing?

    Vladimir Putin's daughters are among those to be sanctioned by the EU and the US over allegations of war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

  • Russia Is Recruiting Mercenaries and Syrians to Ukraine, Western Officials Say

    WASHINGTON — As Russian troops retreat from northern Ukraine and focus operations on the country’s east and south, the Kremlin is struggling to scrape together enough combat-ready reinforcements to conduct a new phase of the war, according to American and other Western military and intelligence officials. Moscow initially sent 75% of its main ground combat forces into the war in February, Pentagon officials said. But much of that army of more than 150,000 troops is now a spent force, after suffe

  • Ivanka Trump testifies before House Jan. 6 panel

    Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and one of those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is testifying before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said Tuesday afternoon that she had been answering investigators' questions on a video teleconference since the morning and was not “chatty” but had been helpful to the probe. “She came in on her own" and did not have to be subpoenaed, Thompson said.

  • Russian reporters open outlet in Europe after Moscow-based paper suspends publication

    Novaya Gazeta, whose editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov was co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, was among the liberal Russian media facing increased pressure in the wake of Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine. Last month, the paper said it could no longer operate in Russia after receiving warnings from communications watchdog Roskomnadzor for failing to properly identify an organisation deemed a "foreign agent" by the authorities in its publications. At the time the regulator said it had given Novaya Gazeta two warnings, news agencies reported.

  • Ukraine said Russian troops brought parade uniforms to Kyiv, expecting a quick triumph that never came

    Oleksandr Hruzevych of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said some Russian parade uniforms were found after Russians withdrew.

  • Bipartisan Group of Senators Proposes Bill to Block Title 42 Repeal

    A bipartisan group of senators will propose legislation on Thursday to block the repeal of Title 42.

  • Internet ban on Russian soldiers’ phones as Ukrainian propaganda causes morale to slump

    Russian soldiers have been restricted from using the internet on their phones over fears that Ukrainian propaganda is causing morale to collapse, Ukrainian intelligence has claimed.

  • Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian soldier captured in an ambush outside Kyiv, New York Times reports

    Graphic video shows Ukrainian soldiers saying, "Look, he's still alive, he's gasping," before shooting captured Russian soldier.

  • Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. on what he'll miss about Freddie Freeman: 'Nothing'

    Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman were the best players on the Atlanta Braves, but Acuña says he didn't have much of a relationship with his teammate.

  • US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation

    The Biden administration has charged a Russian oligarch linked to the Kremlin with violating U.S. government sanctions, and disrupted a cybercrime operation that was launched by a Russian military intelligence agency, officials said Wednesday. The actions came as the Justice Department said it was accelerating efforts to track down illicit Russian assets and as U.S. prosecutors helped European counterparts gather evidence on potential war crimes committed by Russia during its war on Ukraine. FBI and Justice Department officials announced the moves on the same day that the U.S. separately revealed sanctions against the two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and sanctions that blocked two key Russian banks.

  • WWII-era lend-lease program in US could be lifeline to Ukraine: Live Ukraine updates

    The U.S. could resurrect a World War II-era lend-lease program making it easier to provide weapons to Ukraine. Latest Ukraine updates.