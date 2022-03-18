Russian oligarch yacht troubles continue as White House promises: 'That is just the beginning'

The fate of impressive watercraft owned by sanctioned allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin has become one of the more unexpected barometers for how the sanctions imposed by the West are going.

Tracking the status of these incomprehensibly luxurious vessels has become a sport online, with experts including former CIA officer Alex Finley — who recently appeared on Yahoo Finance (video above) — providing updates. President Biden mentioned the yachts in his State of the Union (SOTU) address, and the topic has come up in the White House briefing room.

“Let me give you just a couple of examples of assets that have already been seized,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said told reporters before diving into the details. Her summary included both the yachts and superyachts (which is most often defined as a vessel longer than 80 feet in length) now under Western control.

“That is just the beginning,” Psaki added, referencing a multinational task force the U.S. is involved in to hunt down the physical assets of sanctioned Russian companies and oligarchs. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland convened the U.S. wing of the task force for the first time this week.

The superyacht Crescent, has been detained by Spanish authorities and is docked at Marina Port Tarraco in Tarragona. (REUTERS/ Albert Gea)

Yacht seizures have happened alongside other newly confirmed actions, like the impounding of an $18 million resort linked to oligarch Alisher Usmanov in Sardinia. And while the U.S. is not in a position to seize the yachts directly — since the oligarchs are clearly avoiding U.S. waters — authorities are assisting European efforts to cut off assets.

Here’s a running tally of some of the watercraft that Western governments have taken control of — and others that are on move around the globe in search of friendlier waters — with internet sleuths like Finley hot on their tales.

The Lady M — linked to Alexei Mordashov

The White House confirmed that the 213-foot yacht was recently impounded in Italy.

According to a summary online, it was built in Wisconsin and finished in 2013. It requires a crew of 14 to operate and can accommodate up to 12 guests spread across six suites. One notable perk, according to the listing, is a beauty salon.

Story continues

An Italian Finance Police car is parked in front of the yacht "Lady M", linked to Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, earlier this month. (ANDREA BERNARDI/AFP via Getty Images)

This month's seizure might be a blow to Mordashov, though he apparently has a second yacht that is reportedly still at large, according to Finley.

Mordashov, who is known as Russia's richest businessman, was estimated to be the 51st richest person in the world before the invasion, based on being a majority shareholder in Severstal, the Russian steel company.

The Lena — linked to Gennady Timchenko

This yacht is also confirmed to have been seized in Italy.

It was built in 2010 and reportedly holds nearly 8,000 gallons of fuel. It has two decks and needs two diesel engines in order to power it, according to a sketch provided by Super Yacht Times.

Gennady Timchenko founded a private investment group called the Volga Group and is reportedly a close friend of President Vladimir Putin. He was able to afford luxuries like the Lena after gaining a Russian oil export license.

A picture taken on March 5 shows the "Lena" in the port of San Remo. (ANDREA BERNARDI/AFP via Getty Images)

“Sailing Yacht A” — linked to Andrey Melnichenko

Melnichenko made billions through his stakes in the fertilizer producer Eurochem and coal energy company SUEK. Like Mordashov, he apparently owns two boats, with the second still at large.

The "Sailing Yacht A" vessel is described online as “the ultimate embodiment of German superyachts built for the 22nd century” includes features like an underwater observation pod and the world's tallest masts that top out 100 meters above the waterline.

The White House confirmed this week the boat had been seized in Italy.

A helicopter land on the sail-assisted motor yacht 'Sailing Yacht A' near Denmark in 2017. 'Sailing Yacht A' is the world's largest sailing ship. (Keld Navntoft via REUTERS)

The Dilbar — linked to Alisher Usmanov

Usmanov is the 99th richest man in the world, according to Forbes, and his yacht is one of the largest in the world at 512 feet long and is reportedly valued around $600-$735 million.

The status of his superyacht is currently uncertain with reports that his entire crew has been fired because of the sanctions, leaving the vessel stuck in a port in Hamburg where it is undergoing repairs. The boat itself may or may not have been seized though it is at least being monitored closely by German authorities.

The Dilbar, a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey May 29, 2019. Picture taken May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

Either way, the White House recently announced a host of sanctions on Usmanov, with the U.S. Treasury stating that "any transactions related to the yacht or aircraft, including things such as maintenance, the hiring of operating personnel, or payment of docking or landing fees, conducted with U.S. persons or in U.S. dollars, are prohibited." (The sanctions also apply to Usmanov's private jet, reportedly one of Russia’s largest privately-owned aircraft.)

A total of 9 yachts reportedly under Western detainment of sorts

The White House confirmed this week that two more yachts are now seized: former KGB officer Sergei Chemezov’s $140 million yacht (seized in Spain) and Igor Sechin’s 280 foot yacht (impounded in France).

According to Bloomberg, the Sechin’s yacht was confiscated “as it was preparing an urgent departure.”

The superyatch "Amore Vero" - which is said to be owned by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin - at La Ciotat Port in France on March 4 (REUTERS/ Albert Gea)

Finley added three more yachts to the tally on Thursday, bringing the total up to nine that have been seized since the invasion began. She reports a boat called the Lady Anastasia — linked to Russian businessman Alexander Mikheev — has been detained after a Ukrainian crew member reportedly tried to sink it. She also says a boat called the Royal Romance — linked to Putin pal Viktor Medvedchuk — has been detained in Croatia.

A superyacht called the Crescent — the second boat linked to Igor Sechin — has been detained and Reuters photos show it docked in Spain.

"Congratulations, Igor!" Finley tweeted after a second asset of Sechin's was apparently seized by the West.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn