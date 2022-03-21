Russian oligarchs drop suit against investigative firm Fusion GPS

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Gerstein
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Mikhail Fridman
    Russian businessman
  • German Khan
    Russian businessman
  • Glenn R. Simpson
    American journalist
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Three Russian businessmen have dropped their defamation lawsuit against Fusion GPS and its founder Glenn Simpson over the so-called dossier the Washington-based investigative firm prepared during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign about alleged ties between presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russia.

The owners of Russia's Alfa Bank — Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven, and German Khan — filed the suit in federal District Court in Washington in 2017, claiming that they were libeled by suggestions in the dossier that they were cronies of Russian President Vladimir Putin and that they aided Russian government efforts to meddle in the 2016 American election.

The trio abruptly threw in the towel in the case last week in part of a series of legal moves that appear linked to the international pressure on Russian business moguls over Russia's war on Ukraine, as well as to financial sanctions various governments have imposed on various oligarchs alleged to have ties to the Kremlin.

A lawyer for the Russians, Thomas Clare of Clare Locke based in Alexandria, Va., did not respond to an email seeking comment on the dismissal.

The attorney for Fusion GPS and Simpson, Joshua Levy of Levy Firestone Muse in Washington, noted in a statement that Fridman, Aven and Khan were recently targeted for sanctions by the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"We are pleased that the plaintiffs decided to abandon their case after 4.5 years of needless litigation. As we wrote in our recent motion to dismiss: 'It is now clear as can be that Plaintiffs have been using this case to defend reputations that they do not have,'" Levy wrote.

"At core, the oligarch owners of Alfa Bank took issue with the observation that they were close to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and amassed incredible wealth as a result of that association. Official statements explaining recent economic sanctions imposed on the plaintiffs by the European Union and the UK, we believe, confirmed that truth, describing the oligarchs variously as: '…not operat(ing) independently of the President’s demands;' 'continu(ing) to trade significant favours with him;' and having 'managed to acquire state assets through government connections,'" Levy added

The dismissal filed Friday followed similar retreats by Alfa Bank in a lawsuit in Florida state court pursuing various "John Doe" defendants the company claimed spread falsehoods about ties between the bank and Trump. That suit spurred offshooting litigation in various courts as lawyers for the bank tried to enforce subpoenas to gather evidence from various Americans about the allegations.

In addition, on Friday, lawyers for Fridman, Aven and Khan dropped a series of appeals in New York courts, in which they had been seeking to reinstate a libel suit against BuzzFeed over its publication of the so-called dossier in January 2017.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine refuses Russian demands to lay down arms in port city of Mariupol

    Ukrainian officials have refused the Russian military's demands to lay down their arms in Mariupol in exchange for the safe passage of civilians out of the southeastern port city on Monday morning.Driving the news: Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said in a statement his forces would open two corridors out of Mariupol to the east and the west on Monday, as Russia's military continued its bombardment of the besieged city.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Ukraine refuses Russia's demand to surrender Mariupol

    Ukraine refuses Russia's demand to surrender Mariupol

  • New Mexico governor appoints cybersecurity advisor to protect infrastructure from attacks

    New Mexico appointed Annie Winterfield Manriquez as a senior advisor to lead cybersecurity enhancements across public and private entities.

  • Supreme Court’s Clarence Thomas hospitalised with infection

    The 73-year-old, who is the longest-serving member of the high court, is being treated for an infection.

  • The Case Against Parking Your Money in Uber or Lyft

    Lyft soon got in the game, along with a host of follow-on companies. The number of people taking rideshares has surged; the number of cities and countries where Uber and Lyft operate has surged; and the amount of money spent on this service has surged. "Despite the positive cash contributed via secondary offerings UBER's book value is lower now than at Dec. 31, 2019," Real Money Columnist Paul Price wrote recently.

  • Atlanta Cup results, driver points

    See the full results from William Byron's win in Sunday's Cup Series race at the newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Asian markets muted as investors weigh which way market is headed

    Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly gain in 16 months as investors watched efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

  • Former Senior Pentagon Advisor on Russia-Ukraine events

    FOX 7 Austin spoke with Jody Ferguson, an expert on Russia, about the latest actions by Vladimir Putin.

  • Green investing 'is going to be enhanced over time,' financial adviser says

    Soaring oil and gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have put a spotlight on U.S. energy security and investments in cheap, abundant, and independently produced power.

  • U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection

    U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to a hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with an infection, the high court said on Sunday. Thomas, 73, was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, his symptoms were abating, and he expected to be released from the Sibley Memorial Hospital in a day or two, the court said in a statement. The Supreme Court, which is set to be in session on Monday, said that Thomas will participate in the consideration of cases through briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.

  • EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks

    European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow. Seeking to force a military withdrawal from Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the EU - along with Western allies - has already imposed a panoply of punishing sanctions including a freezing of the assets of the Russian central bank. "We are working on a fifth round of sanctions and many new names are being proposed," a senior EU diplomat said on condition of anonymity because the discussions are not public.

  • Biden to visit Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with President Duda this week

    President Biden will travel to Poland as part of his upcoming trip to Europe to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine with NATO and European allies, the White House said on Sunday night.The big picture: Biden is due to leave Washington, D.C, for Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday. He will travel to Warsaw, Poland, which borders Ukraine, this Friday, "where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda," per an emailed statement from press secretary Jen Psaki.Get market news worthy of

  • Biden will visit Poland after this week's NATO summit in Brussels, White House announces

    Biden will visit Poland after this week's NATO summit in Brussels, White House announces

  • Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Keldon Johnson scored off a rebound of a missed free throw with three-tenths of a second left to give the San Antonio Spurs a 110-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Jakob Poeltl made the first of two free throws to it at 108 with 2.4 seconds left. Klay Thompson missed a 3-pointer from the right corner as time expired.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:UN: 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since invasion beganUkraine refuses Russian demands to lay down arms in MariupolBiden to visit Poland on European trip this weekSome Chernobyl workers allowed to leave after 600 hours inside plantStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZelensky tells Israel: "You can mediate — but not between good and evil"Ukraine president: "If we were a NATO member, a war wouldn't have started

  • Barrick Gets to Restart Huge Gold and Copper Project in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. and Pakistan agreed to restart the Reko Diq mine project in southwestern Balochistan.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseToronto-based Barrick will be granted a mining lea

  • Sugar Land PD officer hit while blocking traffic from a previous car crash, 2 others injured

    Officials say a series of crashes occurred overnight Sunday in Sugar Land, where among them, a police officer was hit while blocking traffic from a previous accident.

  • Russia uses hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

    Russia uses hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

  • Hogs Pitching Dominates on Sweep Sunday

    Jaxon Wiggins may be the best Sunday starter in the SEC. After elite pitching from Friday starter Connor Noland and Saturday starter Hagen Smith, Wiggins showed he can be just as dominant in Sunday's 3-1 win over Kentucky. That completes a three-game sweep and puts Arkansas alone in first place in the SEC West after one weekend of conference play.

  • Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week: March 14-19

    Voting has begun for Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week