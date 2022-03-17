Russian Oligarch's Superyacht Stuck In Norway After Locals Refuse To Fuel It

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nina Golgowski
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
The Ragnar, a
The Ragnar, a

A Russian oligarch’s superyacht is stranded in a Norwegian port after local oil suppliers refused to refuel it because of the owner’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, owner of the 223-foot yacht called Ragnar, is a former KGB agent and a longtime associate of Putin who made his millions in nickel mining. He also served as Russia’s deputy minister of economy, according to The New York Times.

Strzhalkovsky is not currently on the E.U.’s list of oligarchs sanctioned as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but locals in the northern Norway port city of Narvik said they’re taking their own measures.

“Why should we help them?” Sven Holmlund, an oil supplier, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “They can row home. Or use a sail.”

Vladimir Strzhalkovsky is seen with then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a 2011 meeting. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
Vladimir Strzhalkovsky is seen with then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a 2011 meeting. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Norwegian politicians have urged confiscation of the custom-built vessel, but a government official told NRK the law prevents such action without an E.U. directive.

The yacht’s captain, meanwhile, has decried his predicament, insisting the crew is “Western” and blameless in Russia’s war.

“We find the discrimination towards us extremely unjust,” the captain, Robert Lankester, wrote in a message shared by NRK and NPR.

The Ragnar’s stranding comes as the U.S government on Wednesday announced its own effort to “seize and freeze” the assets of Russian elites allied with Putin. The Treasury Department’s partial list of 50 individuals sanctioned by the U.S. and other jurisdictions does not include Strzhalkovsky’s name.

The Ragnar flies the flag of the Yacht Club of Monaco, which hails the vessel as “a superyacht like no other.” It features an icebreaker hull and is outfitted for polar exploration. Other amenities include a helideck, swimming pool, gym, “a BigBo amphibious ATV, heli-skiing equipment, four See-Doos, four ski scooters, six Seabobs, a multipurpose island and a giant slide,” the magazine Boat International reported in a 2020 feature article.

Strzhalkovsky reportedly received a golden parachute payout of $100 million in 2012 when he stepped down as CEO of the Norilsk Nickel mining company after four years. At the time, the severance was the largest ever awarded in Russia.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky accuses Germany of putting economy before UkraineBiden to speak with China's Xi Jinping about RussiaReport: Russian court extends Brittney Griner's detention until MayRussia's bond payment limboBiden says Putin is a "war criminal"Mariupol theater serving as refuge for hundreds was bombed, Ukraine saysRussian state TV sees wave of resignations following Ukraine invasionBiden announces $800 million in new military aid to UkraineGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Mikhail Fridman says sanctioned oligarchs like him have no influence on Putin and it would be 'suicide' to challenge him on Ukraine

    The West has targeted oligarchs thought to be close to President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to exert pressure on him to halt the war.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger releases video appeal to Vladimir Putin and the Russian people

    The actor and politician's message to the Russian president: 'You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.'

  • Control of an investment firm linked to sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich switched to one of his close business associates the day Russia invaded Ukraine, report says

    Norma Investments was controlled by Abramovich but on February 24, ownership shifted to "right-hand man" David Davidovich, The WSJ reported.

  • More than 3 million refugees have left Ukraine since invasion started, UN says

    More than 3 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia started its invasion of the country on Feb. 24, according to the United Nations refugee agency.The majority of refugees leaving Ukraine - more than 1.9 million - have fled to Poland, according to the U.N.'s operational data portal. Individuals have also traveled to Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia.Earlier this month, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the...

  • A Russian oligarch moved $1.3 billion worth of shares to an offshore tax-haven the day he was sanctioned, filings suggest

    A company controlled by Russian steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov offloaded a 29.9% stake in TUI, the world's largest tour operator, on February 28.

  • UN's new Afghanistan mandate focuses on equality, inclusion

    The U.N. Security Council on Thursday approved a robust mandate for its political mission in Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover last August. The new mandate authorizes the mission to promote gender equality, empowerment of women and girls, human rights of all Afghans and an inclusive and representative government.

  • Watch brand Zenith confident on growth, Russia not a key market

    Swiss watchmaker Zenith, owned by French luxury giant LVMH, expects to post double-digit sales growth in the first quarter, but is carefully watching the implications of the crisis involving Russia, its chief executive said on Thursday. "Every time there is geopolitical instability in the world it leads to a context of anxiety that is not good for business," Julien Tornare told Reuters in a phone interview. "Purchasing power, the price of petrol, the price of gas are worries for people and the mood may not be as good as we had hoped," said Tornare, who has been leading the brand since 2017.

  • Joint Europe-Russia Mars rover project is parked

    European Space Agency delegates suspend the project to send a UK-built robot to Mars this year.

  • LME to resume nickel trading at 1400 GMT, mulls wider price limit

    The London Metal Exchange (LME) will resume electronic nickel trading on Wednesday afternoon and is considering hiking its 5% price limit for the following day, the exchange said. The 145-year-old LME halted electronic nickel trading almost immediately in a chaotic resumption of business for a market that has been in limbo for over a week. Trading will resume at 1400 GMT on Wednesday with 5% price limits, the LME said in a notice.

  • Koch Industries To Stay In Russia, Defying Zelenskyy's Calls For Isolation

    More than 400 companies have either withdrawn, suspended or scaled back their operations in Russia since the beginning of the war.

  • Russia, Ukraine talks continue says Moscow

    STORY: According to Zakharova, the parties are discussing military, political and humanitarian issues."Russia’s demands are extremely simple and understandable, they derive from the special military operation's goals and tasks," she said. "The quicker representatives of the Kyiv regime understand that, the quicker the special operation ends."Moscow says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies believe Russia launched the unprovoked war to subjugate a neighbor President Vladimir Putin calls an artificial state.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Rashford, Sancho left out of England squad for friendlies

    Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were Thursday left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

  • Analysis-U.S. gamble on China over Ukraine raises tensions with rival superpower

    WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -The Biden administration made a carefully orchestrated gamble this week, issuing a series of public and private threats to Beijing that it will face consequences if it supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The strategy was capped by a tense, seven-hour meeting in Rome on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi. Having fired loud diplomatic salvos at Beijing, Biden administration officials are still debating the next steps to take to ensure China does not help Russia evade Western sanctions or supply weapons to Moscow as casualties mount in Ukraine.

  • Schwarzenegger delivers anti-war message 'as a longtime friend of the Russian people'

    Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for Russians, telling his "friends" in the country that "your lives, your limbs, your futures are being sacrificed" for an "illegal" and "senseless war."California's former Republican governor shared an impassioned plea on Thursday in a video created by media company ATTN:, saying he aimed to get the word out to Russia's citizens about their country's invasion of Ukraine that began last month."There are things...

  • Why Shares of Nio Are Falling Today

    After racing higher yesterday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are taking a U-turn today and heading in the other direction. Evidently, geopolitical tension and the fear of rising COVID-19 cases in China is weighing heavily on investors' minds, motivating them to shift the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer out of their portfolios. As of 11:26 a.m. ET, Nio's stock is down 6.8%.

  • Biden's St. Patrick's Day scrambled by Irish PM's COVID case

    President Joe Biden met virtually Thursday with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin after the visiting leader's positive test for COVID-19 scrambled plans to mark St. Patrick’s Day at the White House. “I'm really deeply sorry for the inconvenience that we have to meet virtually this year," Biden said to Martin, who dialed in by video link while isolating at Blair House across the street from the White House. The traditional crystal bowl of shamrocks gifted to the U.S. president was displayed next to the television monitor set up next to Biden's chair in the oval office.

  • A Russian oligarch has quit a German oil giant venture, becoming the latest to stand down after being sanctioned

    German Khan quit Wintershall Dea. He's among many oligarchs who've resigned after sanctions were imposed on them after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.