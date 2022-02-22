The Russian oligarchs threatened with 'unprecedented' sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

Vladimir Putin with Boris Rotenberg, who has been identified for sanctions by the British Government - Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS via Getty Images

The three oligarchs now placed under sanctions were branded Vladimir Putin’s “cronies” by Boris Johnson. One of them is reported to have attended the KGB’s elite spy training school with Mr Putin and they remain lifelong friends, while another has known the Russian president since childhood.

In response to the incursion into two regions of Ukraine held by Russian separatists, the UK Government identified three Russian billionaires for economic sanctions. They are Gennady Timchenko, a tycoon said to be Russia’s sixth wealthiest individual with a net worth of £15 billion; and Boris Rotenberg, a close confidante of Mr Putin and an energy magnate. Mr Rotenberg’s nephew Igor, whose father Arkady is said to be Mr Putin’s judo partner, is also placed under restrictions. Arkady Rotenberg has been on the British financial sanctions list since 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimea.

Along with the three oligarchs, Britain also placed five Russian banks on the sanctions list: Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank. None of the banks are thought to have serious financial holdings in the UK.

Under the British sanctions list - which forces banks to freeze assets and prevent travel to and from the UK - Mr Timchenko, 69, is described as a “major shareholder” in Rossiya Bank, which in turn “supports Russian policy which is destabilising Ukraine”.

The bank has “expanded” its branches and investments in Crimea since its illegal occupation by Russian troops. “Additionally,” states the UK sanctions register, “Timchenko is associated with a person involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.”

Mr Timchenko founded and owns the Volga Group, a private investment vehicle specialising in energy and transport.

But according to Catherine Belton, the investigative journalist and author of Putin’s People, Mr Timchenko is an “alleged former KGB operative” who had studied “spycraft” with Mr Putin at the so-called Red Banner Academy, the KGB’s elite training department based outside Moscow.

What is clear is Mr Putin and Mr Timchenko, who is fluent in German and English, have been close friends since the early 1990s, when Mr Timchenko was an oil trader in St Petersburg and Putin was appointed head of St Petersburg’s Committee for external relations with responsibility for promoting foreign investment in the city.

A trained engineer, Mr Timchenko made his fortune through Gunvor, an oil trading company, which he founded in 2000. He sold his stake in 2014, just before Mr Timchenko was placed on US sanctions lists. According to British sanctions lists, Mr Timchenko holds not only a Russian passport but also Finnish and Armenian citizenship. A father-of-three, he is an honorary consul of Serbia in St Petersburg and is president of the city’s ice hockey club. He owns private jets and a 40-metre yacht named after his wife.

Mr Rotenberg, 65, four years Putin’s junior, is the brother of Arkady Rotenberg, Putin’s long-time judo training partner. Boris Rotenberg, who also has Finnish citizenship, is also heavily involved in martial arts and is vice-president of the Russian judo federation.

According to the UK sanctions order, Boris Rotenberg is described as a “prominent businessman with close personal ties” to the Russian president. He is described as a major shareholder of SMP bank, sitting on its board of directors. The bank is of “strategic significance” to the Russian government, according to the sanctions register, and Boris Rotenberg benefits from that. The Rotenberg brothers founded SMP Bank in 2001 and were also partners in Gazprom, the state-owned energy company.

The US Treasury has alleged that Mr Putin has awarded the Rotenbergs billions of dollars in contracts with Gazprom, which were linked to the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. Reports have linked Boris Rotenberg to a mews house in Knightsbridge in central London worth £5 million.

Igor Rotenberg, 47, who is the nephew of Boris, was born in St Petersburg but lives in Moscow, according to the UK sanctions list, where he is chairman of National Telematic Systems - a transport business described as of “strategic significance” to the Kremlin. NTS won the contract to develop software for collecting tolls on “smart roads” being built in Russia.

Critics believe the sanctions are feeble and pointed out that Mr Timchenko and the Rotenbergs have been on US sanctions since 2018.

Bill Browder, an Anglo-American financier, who has campaigned successfully for legislation enabling governments to sanction Russian businessmen deemed close to Mr Putin, said: “If the objective was to give Putin a black eye this has done nothing of the sort. All the British Government has done is to bring this sanctions list partially to the level of the US list from four years ago. That has given oligarchs four years to get their money out of the UK. What we have done is laughable.”