Russian opposition figure Yashin goes on trial

1
·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Tuesday opened the trial of a prominent Russian opposition figure who faces charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.

Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent, has been in custody since his arrest in July.

He was charged with spreading false information about the military — a new offense added to the contry's criminal law after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine. Yashin faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The charges against Yashin relate to a YouTube livestream video in which he talked about Ukrainians being killed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. He rejects the charges as politically motivated.

Speaking Tuesday during his trial at Moscow's Meshchansky District Court, Yashin argued that his case has been fabricated and “has all the markings of illegal political persecution.” He noted that in the video he cited Russian official sources along with Ukrainian statements to give his audience an objective view.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)?

    Sleep Number Corporation ( NASDAQ:SNBR ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price...

  • Russia postpones nuclear arms control negotiations with US

    Russia has postponed nuclear arms control negotiations with the United States that were supposed to begin in Egypt, CNN reported on Nov. 28, citing a U.S. State Department official.

  • It's not sensible to disrespect Qatar which invests heavily in the UK, Tony Blair says

    Sir Tony Blair has said it is “not sensible” to criticise World Cup hosts Qatar, who invest heavily in the UK.

  • Thailand’s i-Tail Raises $588 Million Pricing IPO at Top of Band

    (Bloomberg) -- Pet food maker I-tail Corp. priced shares in its initial public offering at 32 baht each, the top of the marketed range in Thailand’s second-biggest listing this year.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe unit of frozen and seafood products maker Thai Union Group Pcl is offering 660 million shares, which were

  • India, US armies hold exercises close to China border

    Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from helicopters to flush out gunmen from a house in a demonstration of unarmed combat skills.

  • U.S. Senate eyes tightened restrictions on Chinese semiconductors

    The Democratic leader of the U.S. Senate urged lawmakers on Monday to back his proposal to bar the U.S. government from doing business with companies that use semiconductors made by producers the Pentagon considers Chinese military contractors. "If American business wants the federal government to buy their products or services, they shouldn't be using the kind of Chinese-made chips that, because of Chinese government involvement, put our national security at risk," Senator Chuck Schumer said in remarks opening the Senate after its Thanksgiving holiday recess. "We need our government and our economy to rely on chips made right here in America."

  • Top-Performing ETFs of Thanksgiving Week

    Wall Street was moderately upbeat in Thanksgiving week.

  • China's people are protesting the country's severe zero-COVID policies, and public-health experts agree with them

    China's lockdowns are unnecessarily strict, public-health experts say. They can delay a catastrophic COVID wave, but they can't stop one.

  • Gold prices end lower as traders monitor unrest in China

    METALS STOCKS Gold prices ended lower on Monday as traders watched protests in China and eyed this week’s U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates. Price action Gold for December delivery (GCZ22) declined by $13.

  • Ex-boxing referee admits cheating to help Pacquiao win fight 22 years ago

    Former boxing referee Carlos Padilla has admitted cheating to help fellow Filipino Manny Pacquiao defeat Australian Nedal "Skinny" Hussein in a fight more than two decades ago.

  • US says Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks

    The Biden administration said Monday that Russia has abruptly and without explanation postponed the scheduled resumption of arms control talks this week. The State Department said Russia had “unilaterally postponed” a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission that was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Egypt and last through next week. It said Russia had promised to propose new dates but had offered no reason for the delay.

  • EXPLAINER: What hazards are posed by Hawaii's Mauna Loa?

    Lava is shooting 100 feet to 200 feet (30 to 60 meters) into the air as Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years. Lava could eventually reach neighborhoods as it flows downhill though it could take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas. Mauna Loa is spewing sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases.

  • France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package

    France may try to negotiate some exemptions from the duties and limits imposed by the U.S. anti-inflation act but Europe must act to protect the bloc's economic interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. Le Maire will accompany French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to the United States next week. "China favours Chinese production, America favours American production, it is time Europe favours European production...All European states must understand that today in the face of these American decisions, we must learn to better protect and defend our economic interests," he added.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) had a long history of earnings growth -- until the early days of the pandemic. This was particularly bad news because Disney's parks, experiences, and products business historically has contributed the most to revenue. The parks, experiences, and products business posted a 73% increase in revenue for the recently ended fiscal year.

  • Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson has worked hard to be ready to go

    Deshaun Watson is officially back on the Browns’ active roster and he is expected to start against the Texans this week in what will be his first regular season action since the end of the 2020 season. Watson sat out all of last year while with the Texans and he was suspended for the first [more]

  • Ohio State basketball ESPN BPI game-by-game predictions for 2022-2023 updated

    Here's how the ESPN BPI sees each of the remaining games going for Ohio State basketball in 2022-2023. Are you a bit surprised? #GoBucks

  • Panthers back in thick of NFC South race after Week 12 win

    So the Carolina Panthers are telling you there's a chance . . .

  • China Covid: Chinese protesters say police seeking them out

    People who attended protests against Covid rules say the police want to know their whereabouts.

  • Week 13 NFL power rankings: How far have once mighty Rams, Packers fallen?

    Division winners in 2021 -- Green Bay the NFC's No. 1 seed, LA the eventual Super Bowl champions -- neither team is likely to reach postseason in 2022.

  • 'Not an accidental meeting.' GOP Arkansas governor blasts Trump for hosting white supremacist

    Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said former President Trump’s meeting with a white nationalist Nick Fuentes is "troubling" and empowers 'the extremes."