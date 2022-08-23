Russian opposition leader's allies face charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexei Navalny
    Russian politician, lawyer and anti-corruption activist

Eight associates of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are under criminal investigation for allegedly spreading fake information about Russia's army, which invaded Ukraine six months ago, one of the accused reported Tuesday.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, said on the Telegram messaging app that she and the seven others are accused in connection with their comments on a YouTube channel about the alleged bombing of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers and calls to set fire to Russian military enlistment offices.

Navalny was arrested in Russia in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. He was given a 2½-year sentence for a parole violation.

In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court, allegations he rejected as politically motivated and an attempt by the authorities to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

Earlier this month, Navalny said prison officials ordered him to serve at least three days in solitary confinement, citing a minor infraction, in retaliation for his activism behind bars.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian flag will fly over Kherson, Crimea and Enerhodar again Zelenskyy

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 10:42 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine says that the Ukrainian national flag will return to all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine forever. Source: President Zelenskyy, during the ceremonial raising of the Ukrainian national flag in Kyiv on 23 August Quote from Zelenskyy: "No other colours will be recognised on our land and in our skies… The blue and yellow Ukrainian flag will once again fly everywhere it belongs by law - in all temporar

  • Judge Formally Rejects DOJ Request to Seal Entire Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit

    A federal magistrate judge formally rejected the DOJ's bid to keep the affidavit leading to the FBI raid of Trump’s personal residence at Mar-a-Lago completely sealed.

  • 4 Melitopol residents taken to Moscow to be sentenced to life imprisonment Melitopol Mayor

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 08:51 Four residents of the city of Melitopol (in Zaporizhzhia Oblast) were taken to a detention centre in Moscow on the night of 22 August where they are expected to be sentenced to life imprisonment for their alleged subversive activities.

  • Haitians launch protests, demand ouster of prime minister

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of protesters in Haiti’s capital and other major cities blocked roads, shut down businesses and marched through the streets Monday to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and to call for a better quality of life. Associated Press journalists observed an unidentified man fatally shoot a demonstrator in Port-au-Prince and then flee in a car as the crowd temporarily scattered. Demonstrator Lionel Jean-Pierre, who witnessed the shooting, said things in Haiti have gotten out of control.

  • Bitcoin Could Fall Below $20,000 Soon

    Cryptos are holding steady while stocks drop to start the week. But Bitcoin has lost momentum and could tumble soon, according to an analyst.

  • Punishment Time: Car Bomb Sends Russia Into Peak Menace Mode

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersRussian government officials, investigators and state media propagandists are airing out their grand revenge plot over the killing of Darya Dugina, daughter of the notorious Alexander Dugin, to a wide array of the Kremlin’s foes.Dugina's father is known as a key architect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was initially believed to have been the target of Saturday's attack, but the Federal Security Service (the FSB) claimed in an

  • Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal - Borrell

    MADRID (Reuters) -Most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a European Union proposal that aims to save a 2015 nuclear deal, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. "Most of them agree, but I still don't have the answer from the United States, who I understand have to discuss it, and we expect during this week to receive an answer," Borrell said in an interview with Spain's national broadcaster TVE. Borrell said Iran has asked a few adjustments to the EU proposal - which was not made public - that followed 16 months of fitful, indirect U.S.-Iranian talks with the EU shuttling between the parties.

  • Ukrainian soldiers accuse Russians of abuses in captivity

    Three Ukrainian soldiers who say they were wounded and taken prisoner by Russia after one of the war's biggest battles and later released, on Monday accused their captors of torture and psychological pressure. The men, part of a force that spent weeks fighting from a vast steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, told a news conference in Kyiv that their captors wanted to force them to confess to crimes against civilians. Russia's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • The many ongoing investigations into Donald Trump | FiveThirtyEight

    What happens when a former president is facing all kinds of legal liability, but is also still the de facto party leader and considering another run for the White House?

  • Car of Russian propagandists daughter is blown up remotely Russian media

    MAZURENKO ALONA - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 12:53 Russian investigators believe that the car, where Darya Dugina was killed in an explosion, was blown up remotely. She was the daughter of "Putin's spiritual guide" Aleksander Dugin.

  • Fauci leaving government won't stop Republicans from holding him 'accountable,' lawmakers say

    Republican lawmakers in both chambers say that Dr. Anthony Fauci leaving his post in the Biden administration won't prevent them from holding him "accountable."

  • Farewell to Dugina is turned into "we will defeat Ukraine" show in Moscow

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 15:05 The Kremlin has turned the Moscow farewell to Darya Dugina, daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Aleksandr Dugin, into an event where attendees showed their loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his plans to destroy Ukraine.

  • Russian invaders killed 133 Ukrainian athletes Ukraine's Minister of Youth and Sports

    MAZURENKO ALONA - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 13:01 Vadym Huttsait, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, claimed that Russian invaders have killed 133 Ukrainian athletes and coaches since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

  • What did China and Iran bring to Russia’s Army 2022 defense expo?

    The Russia Defense Ministry noted after that show it expects to receive more than 3,700 samples of military equipment.

  • Askar Mozharov, ex-UFC fighter accused of falsifying record, flagged by Nevada for positive drug test

    Askar Mozharov, a former UFC fighter accused of falsifying his record significantly, tested positive for a banned substance.

  • Lachlan Murdoch Sues Australian News Site For Defamation Over January 6th Column

    Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch filed suit against Australian news site Crikey on Tuesday over an opinion column that connected the Murdochs to the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The statement of claim was filed in Federal Court of Australia. After receiving legal threats from Murdoch’s attorney, Crikey challenged him to file […]

  • More than 300 classified documents — including information related to the NSA, CIA, and FBI — were recovered from Mar-a-Lago in 3 separate batches, The New York Times reports

    The New York Times reported that the government has recovered documents that span "a variety of topics of national security interest."

  • U.S. to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine -official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion as early as Wednesday, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, in what would be the single largest tranche to Kyiv since Russia's invasion six months ago. The package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine's independence day on Wednesday. The package uses funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing U.S. weapons stocks.

  • Zelenskiy: Ukraine will take back Crimea when it chooses

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Tuesday Ukraine would recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia when it chooses and that Kyiv will not consult other countries before doing so. Zelenskiy made the comments at a news conference in Kyiv after the leaders of dozens of countries and international organisations took part - most of them by video - in Crimea Platform, a forum hosted by Ukraine focused on the peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 years before launching its full-scale invasion in February this year, seizing chunks of Ukraine's southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

  • 15 journalists have been killed in Mexico so far in 2022

    Fifteen journalists have been murdered in Mexico so far in 2022. Here is more about who they are and where the investigations into their deaths stand.