Russian Orthodox Church eliminating Ukrainian church structures in the occupied territories

The Russians are forcibly incorporating Ukrainian Orthodox Church — Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) religious communities into the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) structure in the temporarily occupied territories, replacing local priests, who refuse to cooperate, with ROC clergy from Russia, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Oct. 12.

ROC representatives are also taking positions in other ecclesiastical communities in these territories, taking over the Ukrainian Orthodox Church churches. Mariupol is of a particular concern.

Read also: Moscow Patriarchate church priest detained for using church as an arms dealership — SBU

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

ROC priests are engaged in intelligence activities, gathering information on patriotically-inclined parishioners and clergy, and sharing this information with Russian intelligence services, the NRC claims.

"Cossacks" from Russia are intimidating and sexually abusing schoolchildren in the temporarily occupied territories, the NRC reported on Oct. 11.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine