Russian Orthodox Church forces parishioners to pray to ‘Saint Putin’ on giant screen - video

Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill forced attendees of the so-called "World Russian People's Council" to pray to Russian President Vladimir Putin as if he were a "saint," as seen in this video published on social media on Nov. 28.

Putin’s image appears on a giant screen on the center of the stage, with two small pictures of Jesus Christ hanging on each side, showing the importance of whom the Russian Orthodox Church prioritizes.

Obviously, Russian propaganda is attempting to draw some kind of parallel between the son of God and a war criminal who is internationally wanted for the abduction of Ukrainian children, hinting to the "primordial people" about its "exceptional mission."

Social media users noted that they are now looking forward to seeing this bloody "messiah" finally crucified after this “yahooism.”

Meanwhile, Kirill himself, whose real name is Vladimir Gundyaev, is not averse to being seen as a "saint" while he is still alive.

Earlier, at the residence of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in the Danilov Monastery in Moscow, a painting of him standing next to the Trinity from the famous work of Andrei Rublev was noticed.

