Russian Orthodox Church knocks Pope Francis for ‘incorrect tone’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brad Dress
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Patriarch Kirill of Moscow
    Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church

Russia’s Orthodox Church on Wednesday criticized Pope Francis for the Roman Catholic leader’s comments to a newspaper in which he told the leader of the Orthodox Church not to be “Putin’s altar boy.”

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, said Pope Francis did not accurately share the details of a Zoom call in March between the two leaders, accusing the pope of lying about the altar boy comments.

“Such statements are unlikely to contribute to the establishment of a constructive dialogue between the Roman Catholic and Russian Orthodox Churches, which is especially needed at this present time,” Kirill said through the church’s communication wing.

Pope Francis on Tuesday told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera that when he spoke with Kirill, the Russian bishop read a 20-minute statement from prepared notes that justified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Francis, who has called the killing of Ukrainian children “barbarism” and has repeatedly called for an end to the war, then told Kirill he cannot turn into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “altar boy.”

“I listened and told him: I don’t understand anything about this,” Francis told Corriere Della Sera. “Brother, we are not clerics of state, we cannot use the language of politics, but that of Jesus. We are shepherds of the same holy people of God. For this we must seek ways of peace, to put an end to the firing of weapons.”

In Wednesday’s statement, the Russian Orthodox Church said Kirill notified the pope about Russia’s justification for the war, citing talking points that Putin has used about neo-Nazis in Ukraine and NATO expansion.

Kirill added that “this situation is associated with great pain for me” and asked the pope, “How can we contribute to the pacification of the warring with a single goal: to achieve the strengthening of peace and justice?”

According to the Russian church, the leaders agreed to move forward with the ultimate goal of achieving peace.

Pope Francis, meanwhile, has frequently tweeted about Russian attacks in Ukraine, including the bombing of the port city Mariupol. On Sunday, he said the city had been “barbarically bombed and destroyed.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya alarm after carrier bag mistaken for stray lion

    The Kenyan villagers were on alert after some of their livestock had recently gone missing.

  • UN chief sees African force for Mali with stronger mandate

    United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Mali could collapse if a UN peacekeeping mission withdrew, but suggested an option could be to replace it with an African Union force backed by a tougher operating mandate.

  • SCOTUS leak sparks abortion protests across the U.S.

    STORY: In cities across the United States, thousands took to the streets to demand abortion rights on Tuesday, a day after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.The landmark ruling in 1973 legalized abortion nationwide.Outside the court's building, there was shock and rage from protestors."It makes me sick. The idea that our rights as women, as uterus owners can be taken away, that they can deny us rights over our bodies. It makes me shake to my core." "I don't think any of us thought that 50 years of precedent on Roe v Wade could just be tossed out at the flick of a fingernail that suddenly we don't care about precedent." Some campaigners carried coat hangers, a grim reference to the 'back alley' abortions that experts say could become common again.Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren appeared to tell the crowd that she would fight back."I am angry because an extremist United States Supreme Court, thinks that they could impose their extremist views on all of the women of this country and they are wrong!""Those sentiments were echoed in protests held in other U.S. cities.From one of the largest, in New York...to Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago, many of them rallying under the slogan "off our bodies".Earlier on Tuesday, it was anti-abortion protests that dominated the area outside the court.Dozens chanted slogans that described abortion as violence and oppression.While in San Francisco, a man calling himself a "Pro-Life Spiderman" scaled a skyscraper.Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in U.S. politics and has been for nearly a half-century.The abortion ruling, due by the end of June, would be the court's biggest since former President Donald Trump succeeded in naming three conservative justices to the court.

  • What a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Mean For Birth Control

    The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health has left many of us with serious questions about the future of reproductive freedom in the US. The opinion, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion under the US Constitution.

  • Pope's Ukraine diplomacy a political and spiritual tightrope

    His appeals for an Orthodox Easter truce in Ukraine went unheeded. Pope Francis hasn’t made much of a diplomatic mark in Russia’s war in Ukraine, seemingly unable to capitalize on his moral authority, soft power or direct line to Moscow to nudge an end to the bloodshed or at least a cease-fire. Rather, Francis has found himself in the unusual position of having to explain his refusal to call out Russia or President Vladimir Putin by name — popes don’t do that, he said — and to defend his “very good” relations with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has justified the war on spiritual grounds.

  • Shopify misses Q1 earnings estimates as COVID-19 e-commerce boom slows

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith discusses first quarter earnings for Shopify.&nbsp;

  • Lieutenant Found Guilty After Breaking COVID-19 Rules in a First for the Army, But Won't Be Punished

    First Lt. Mark Bashaw was charged with three cases of failing to obey lawful orders to mitigate COVID-19 infections.

  • Russian invaders deport almost 200,000 children from Ukraine, Russian MoD says

    Invading Russian troops have “evacuated” 1.1 million people from Ukraine, among them almost 200,000 children, Russia’s Ministry of Defense has said.

  • Chinese, Russian cenbanks to discuss use of national payment systems

    "Regarding the promotion and use of the Mir and China UnionPay national payment systems in both countries, this question will be decided by the two sides' central banks at consultations," Zhang Hanhui said. Mir and UnionPay are among the few options left for Russians to make payments abroad since Russian banks were isolated from the global financial system in response to what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Noah Sewell lands with New England Patriots in latest ESPN 2023 mock draft

    Noah Sewell in a Bill Belichick-led Patriots defense? That's something we can get behind.

  • North Korea preparing nuclear test for first time in years, intelligence officials say

    Western intelligence officials have disclosed North Korea is in the works of conducting a nuclear weapons test for the first time in four years.

  • EU set to sanction Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill over his stamp of approval on Putin’s war in Ukraine

    The European Union plans to sanction the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, in its next round of measures against Russia, according to several EU diplomats.

  • Oligarchs to patriarchs: EU eyes sanctions for Orthodox head

    European Union diplomats say the EU plans to sanction the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in its next round of measures to punish Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • DeSantis Violating Disney’s Free Speech, Florida Residents Claim in Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trampled Walt Disney Co.’s constitutional right to free speech by dissolving the company’s debt-issuing district as punishment in a political fight, three residents claim in a lawsuit. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Rus

  • EU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill in new round of proposed sanctions - diplomat

    The European Commission has proposed freezing the assets of Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, a diplomat said on Wednesday. The Patriarch has been added to a draft blacklist that already includes hundreds of military officers and businessmen close to the Kremlin whom the EU accuses of supporting the war in Ukraine. The sanction, which would entail an asset freeze and a travel ban, needs the backing of EU states to be adopted.

  • VIDEO: Rooooaaarrr! 3 lion brothers can now call Brevard Zoo home

    VIDEO: Rooooaaarrr! 3 lion brothers can now call Brevard Zoo home

  • Israel's top court paves way for razing eight Palestinian hamlets

    Israel's Supreme Court has rejected a petition against the eviction of more than 1,000 Palestinian inhabitants of a rural part of the occupied West Bank in an area which Israel has designated for military exercises. After two decades of inconclusive legal maneuvering, the Supreme Court issued its ruling late on Wednesday, paving the way for the demolition of eight small villages in a rocky, arid area near Hebron known to Palestinians as Masafer Yatta and to Israelis as the South Hebron Hills. In its ruling, the court said it had found the Palestinian dwellers, whose inhabitants have kept a distinct, generations-long nomadic way of life, making a living from farming and herding, had not been permanent residents of the area when the Israeli military first declared it a firing zone in the 1980s.

  • Africa's digital business: The women swapping shops for smartphones

    Three African women explain how they have boosted their income by going digital since Covid.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade would be good for Republicans in 2022 midterms.

    In a recent appearance on Fox News, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) shot down the notion that this latest interest in the abortion issue would motivate far-left Progressive voters and impact the mid-term elections. The junior senator told Fox News that he predicts “millions of devout pro-life activists, who have toiled in the vineyards for years to protect innocent unborn children” will also be galvanized if the draft ruling becomes a final decision. The recent leak of the Supreme Court’s draft ruling on Roe v. Wade and the potential overturning of the 1973 landmark court case that established a woman’s constitutional right to choose to have an abortion has elevated abortion rights to a top topic of discussion.

  • Russia still ready to provide safe passage from Azovstal, Putin tells Israel's Bennett

    It said Putin told Bennett in a "thorough exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine" that Kyiv should order Ukrainian fighters holed up in the vast Azovstal plant to put down their weapons. Ukrainian defenders trapped at the site have clung on desperately for weeks, while some civilians have made it to safety through humanitarian corridors but others remain inside.