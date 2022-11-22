Russian Orthodox monk in Kodiak sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing child

Nov. 22—A monk with the Russian Orthodox Church in Kodiak was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Evan P. Nicolai, 60, turned himself in to police in October 2021 after the young child reported to a parent inappropriate touching by the monk, according to charges filed against Nicolai. The child's father accompanied Nicolai to the police department.

Nicolai, who lived in church housing, had known the child since late 2020 and told investigators that he molested the child multiple times when they were alone in his apartment.

Nicolai pleaded guilty in June to one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, according to an online court database.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Wallace sentenced him Monday in Kodiak to serve five years in prison.

Nicolai will be on probation for 16 years after he's released. He will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with any child under 16 years old or go into places where children congregate, like schools or playgrounds, as part of his probation. Nicolai is required to register as a sex offender for an additional 15 years after his probation sentence.

Nicolai had stayed in Russian Orthodox Church locations throughout Alaska, including in Anchorage, Bethel, Eklutna, Homer and Kaktovik, according to the Alaska Department of Law. He also spent time at a monastery roughly an hour from Phoenix.

Officials at the Diocese of Sitka and Alaska, which oversees the Kodiak church, did not immediately respond to a message left Tuesday morning.