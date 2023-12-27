Russian overnight attacks damage shopping centre and homes in Kherson and high-rise in Odesa, 1 dead and others injured – photo

Ukraine’s air defence was active for seven hours in the south of Ukraine on the night of 26-27 December as a result of a Russian drone attack. Several buildings were damaged in Kherson and Odesa, and several people sustained injuries near Odesa.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote: "Enemy forces deployed Shahed-131/136 UAVs to attack southern regions overnight. There were two waves of attack with a 15-minute long break in between, with [Ukrainian air defence engaging in] seven hours of intense combat activity.

Air defence forces destroyed 17 kamikaze drones: 12 in Odesa Oblast, 3 in Mykolaiv Oblast, and 2 in Vinnytsia Oblast."

Details: Russian attack targeted the city of Kherson, damaging a shopping centre and high-rise apartment blocks.

An agricultural research institution’s storage facility was also damaged. Information about casualties in Kherson is yet to be confirmed.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces focused on attacking the city of Odesa. Ukraine’s air defence intercepted all Russian targets, with drone wreckage crashing on a new and as yet uninhabited high-rise apartment building.

The wreckage of another drone hit dachas (summer houses) on the outskirts of Odesa, causing a fire, which has since been extinguished. One person was killed and three sustained injuries, including a 17-year-old boy.

The wreckage of a Shahed drone fell on a field in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Air defence forces downed a Shahed drone within Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Civilians were not injured, and there was no damage to infrastructure facilities, Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian Forces attacked Ukraine with 46 Shahed-type attack drones, with air defence destroying 32 of their kamikaze drones on the night of 26-27 December.

Support UP or become our patron!