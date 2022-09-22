Russian Panic Spirals With Arson Attacks, Street Fights, and Manhunts

193
Allison Quinn
·5 min read
Getty
Getty

The Kremlin wants you to know there’s absolutely no panic in Russia a day after Vladimir Putin called up hundreds of thousands to go fight in Ukraine—just ignore the burning military recruitment offices, protests shutting down highways, and college students being snatched from their classes to go kill or be killed.

It’s also absolutely normal for protesters to be pulled from jail and sent to the front, and reports of men flocking to airports to get the hell out of the country are “fake,” according to Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

“Information about some kind of fuss at airports is greatly exaggerated. There is a lot of fake information appearing about this,” Peskov was quoted saying by the Interfax news agency.

He went on to defend the distribution of draft notices to protesters who took to the streets to condemn the new war effort, deferred other questions about the supposedly “partial” mobilization to the defense ministry, and said a new bombshell report about Putin’s decree allowing for up to 1 million citizens to be drafted is a “lie.”

The report, by Novaya Gazeta Europe, cited a source in the presidential administration who said the one redacted clause in Putin’s mobilization order contained a provision for up to 1 million people to be called up for service.

“The figure was changed several times, and in the end, they settled on a million,” the unnamed source said, adding that defense officials initially wanted to keep the whole document classified before deciding to keep only the seventh clause secret.

The fallout from the mobilization has only intensified during day two, as footage has emerged in local media showing the first draftees being boarded on planes, trains, and buses.

“What are we going for? Fuck knows where we’re all going! Fuck!” one newly drafted man in Buryatia yelled as he filmed a crowd of clearly drunk men waiting to board their bus.

In St. Petersburg, a military recruitment office was set ablaze overnight, with two other less successful arson attacks carried out in Orenburg and Zabaykalsy Krai, according to Mediazona.

While defense officials have claimed they will only call up men with prior military service, myriad reports have emerged from various Russian regions suggesting the mobilization is absolutely indiscriminate.

In Buryatia, reports emerged of local schools literally being turned into mobilization centers and of men being rounded up by the dozens in villages.

“A draft notice came for my father this evening. He never served, he has no military education, no military ticket, and he falls into the category [of health exceptions],” read one plea for help shared by the advocacy group Free Buryatia Foundation.

“Leave for Mongolia, everyone who can. If you don’t have an international passport–hide! People are being taken away by buses,” the group warned.

In Ulan-Ude, several college students were pulled straight out of their classrooms and sent off, accompanied by police officers, to begin their service, The Village reported.

Fights also reportedly broke out at some military recruitment offices where men showed up to protest, including in Dagestan, where protesters in the Babayurtovsky District temporarily shut down a highway.

In Derbent, a staffer at the local military recruitment office was confronted by protesters condemning the mobilization. When she urged a crowd of angry men to show their patriotism and go fight for their “future,” one shot back to say the “special military operation” has nothing to do with defending the motherland and is just “politics.”

“We don’t even have a present, what future are you talking about,” another protester yelled.

Meanwhile, defense officials appeared to only crack down more brutally than ever on dissenters. In Chechnya, after dozens of women were detained for protesting the mobilization in Grozny on Wednesday, their sons and husbands were rounded up and sent to serve on the front, according to local human rights activists.

The women’s family members were summoned while the women themselves were still being interrogated, and some of the men were then forced “to sign documents that they’re going to Ukraine as volunteers,” activist Ibragim Yangulbayev was quoted telling The Insider.

Any men hoping to avoid the mobilization may also find it’s too late to simply flee the country—The Moscow Times reported Thursday that authorities have begun questioning departing passengers at Moscow airports, with men taken aside and asked for details on their military status. Belarusian security services have also reportedly been tasked with monitoring any Russian men who arrive so they can send back any draft dodgers.

But some are reportedly considering drastic measures. Nikita, a 29-year-old from Moscow who told Meduza he was given a draft notice late Wednesday after being detained at a protest against mobilization, said he will “definitely” not go and fight.

“As a last resort, I will cut off my finger, but I will not shoot.”

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, is hailing the mobilization as a great success, telling Zvezda on Thursday that nearly 10,000 people turned up at military recruitment offices in the past day “voluntarily, without waiting for draft notices.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Ukrainian executive who invited his country’s military to shell his own Russian-occupied home

    The response, according to the executive and serial entrepreneur, was the dispatch of a reconnaissance drone, followed by shelling. Ahead of his intelligence tip, by Stavnitser’s account, employees remaining at the property at the time of its occupation by Russian forces had been stripped, searched, interrogated and released — still unclothed — into the woods. At that point, Stavnitser, founder and owner of Odesa-based P&O Maritime Ukraine, told Bloomberg News, he instructed his personal security team to provide the recently constructed mansion’s geolocation data to the intelligence service.

  • Russian military leadership dissatisfied with Putin’s tactics, CNN says

    Russia’s military command is not satisfied with the tactics employed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is personally giving orders to the generals, U.S. cable news network CNN reported on Sept. 22, citing sources familiar with Western intelligence on the matter.

  • Kremlin propagandists, an oligarch and an alleged Putin mistress could all face sanctions from Washington

    Many prominent Russians could face financial sanctions if the U.S. Senate passes, and President Biden signs, a new House bill that targets 200 high-level Kremlin-friendly figures in media, culture, business and government.

  • Ukraine cancels exemption for male students registered with non-Ukrainian universities

    Ukraine’s top military leadership has cancelled exemptions in the martial law regime that had previously allowed male Ukrainians registered at universities abroad to leave the country, State Border Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko told Ukrainian media outlet Liga on Sept. 22.

  • The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

    Kentucky Speedway last hosted a NASCAR race in 2020. The thousands of trucks in its parking lots are visible from space.

  • Bill Barr's Odd Defense For Not Suing Trump's Kids Is Basically An Insult

    The former attorney general compared the executive positions held by three of Trump's middle-aged kids to how some parents buy their children cars.

  • Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak

    Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.

  • More US-China Tensions: China Claims US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack

    The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote access to the core networks through an email phishing attack on a leading university, opening a route into th

  • Zelenskyy urged UN officials to ask Russian representatives why their military is 'so obsessive with castration' after sharing what was found in Izium

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a speech on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly, calling for peace and punishment against Russia.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Mexican earthquake triggers 4-foot waves in Death Valley National Park

    The waves churned inside a Death Valley cave 1,500 miles from the quake, in a phenomenon geologists called a "desert tsunami."

  • Amanpour, Iranian president walk away from interview over head scarf dispute

    CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi walked away from an interview in New York City on Wednesday following a dispute over Amanpour wearing a headscarf. In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Amanpour said that she was slated to speak with Raisi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in…

  • Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.

  • Eli Manning Says He's Mistaken For Another Celeb And It Came To A Head Recently

    The two-time Super Bowl MVP told Jimmy Fallon about a frustrating exchange at a store.

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lays out 'peace formula' to end war in country, but says 'Russia wants war'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a "peace formula" for the war in his country that contains "just punishment" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Prisoners set for family reunions after Ukraine, Russia swap

    STORY: “We just want to let everyone know we're now out of the danger zone and we're on our way home to out families and whatnot.""By the skin of our teeth.”That was Aidan Aslin and&nbsp;Shaun Pinner, captured by Russian-backed forces in Mariupol in April and sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic."We just want everyone to know the good news, et cetera. Thanks to everyone that's been supporting us and whatnot. It's really, muchly appreciated."PINNER: "Thanks to everyone."ASLIN: "Really."PINNER: "Can't say thank you enough."They were among five British men released as part of the biggest prisoner swap since the conflict began in February.Turkey helped broker the deal - involving almost 300 people: 215 of which were Ukrainians - most of them captured after the fall of the port city.Ten foreigners were also freed following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.55 Russians and pro-Kremlin Ukrainians were handed back to Russia - including Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of a banned pro-Russian party who was facing treason charges.Yaryna Herashchenko, the girlfriend of Azov regiment fighter Ihor Davydenko who was released in the swap, spoke of her reaction on hearing the news of his release.“Happiness, shock, tears, joy – the whole spectrum of emotions which can describe the good that took place on this earth.""Today, he messaged me saying: “You cannot imagine what you have done to save me from going mad at the plant (Azovstal).” I told him that I had a selfish plan. I wanted to bring my heart back home. That’s all.”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the senior Ukrainian commanders released to Turkey as “superheroes", including those of the Azov regiment who led the defense of Mariupol. And Ukrainian police shared this photo of what they said were nine of its officers safely back on home soil.The timing and scale of the swap came as a surprise. Pro-Russian separatists had said last month that the Mariupol commanders would go on trial.And earlier in the day Putin had announced a partial troop mobilization, in an apparent escalation of the conflict.The five senior commanders released will stay in Turkey until the end of the war.Zelenskiy thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his help after what he said had been a long and difficult fight to secure their freedom.Instagram/cossackgundi / SAUDI PRESS AGENCY HANDOUT VIA REUTERS / SAUDI GOVERNMENT / REUTERS / COORDINATION HEADQUARTERS FOR TREATMENT OF PRISONERS OF WAR / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / RUSSIAN POOL / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE / PRESS SERVICE OF THE INTERIOR MINISTRY OF UKRAINE

  • Fed Stays on Course, but It Could Be Hitting 'Peak Hawkishness'

    We got the expected three-quarters of a percentage point hike -- why didn't it raise rates by 1.5%? Here's my take.

  • CNN Anchor Refuses Iranian President’s Demand She Wear Head Scarf During Interview

    CNNCNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour said that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi demanded at the last minute that she wear a head scarf as a “matter of respect” during an interview planned for Wednesday evening, prompting her to “politely decline” his “unprecedented and unexpected condition.”Raisi then withdrew from the long-planned interview.With anti-government protests raging in the streets of Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody, Amanpour hoped to pres

  • UK four-day working week trial is largely positive, survey shows

    More than 3,300 workers are participating in the largest ever four-day working week pilot

  • Russia calls up 300,000 reservists, says 6,000 soldiers killed in Ukraine

    Russia will draft 300,000 reservists to support its military campaign in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday in televised remarks. In Moscow's first update on casualty numbers in almost six months, Shoigu said 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict. President Vladimir Putin had ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two in an early-morning television address, saying the additional manpower was needed to win a war against not only Ukraine but also its Western backers.