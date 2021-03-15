Russian Paramilitaries Accused of Torture and Beheading in Landmark Legal Case Against Wagner Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Candace Rondeaux
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALEXEY DRUZHININ
ALEXEY DRUZHININ

Kremlin-backed mercenary soldiers who worked for the Wagner Group could be tested in the Russian courts for the very first time after an all-star team of human rights lawyers filed a case in Moscow accusing the militants of the torture and beheading of a man in Syria.

In a legal criminal complaint announced Monday on behalf of the victim, Muhammad “Hamdi Bouta” Taha al-Abdullah, attorneys representing the victim’s brother allege that six Russian citizens who worked on contract to secure a Russian-Syrian operated gas plant were behind the 2017 killing. The lawsuit marks the first known attempt to bring to account anyone linked to the highly secretive network of covert operators financed and managed by close inner-circle associates of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Opponents of the dark money paramilitary outfit hope an attack through the courts—which they expect to take all the way to European Court of Human Rights—will expose the scale of the abuses carried out by the shadowy forces used to conceal the Kremlin’s off-the-books military adventures all over the world. After more than a year of government stonewalling and dodging allegations about the case, advocates for the victim say, Russian authorities will now be forced to go on record no matter what.

“Hopefully, this will open the door for all the crimes committed by the Wagner Group not only in Syria,” said Mazen Darwish, one of several human rights activists pressing for justice in the case and director general of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.

In a phone interview with the Daily Beast on Saturday, Darwish said that the case against the six Wagner Group paramilitaries is being lodged under articles in the Russian criminal code that call for the prosecution of anyone implicated in torture, grievous bodily injury, and murder. “They can’t say that this is just a political issue or propaganda because we are bringing this case in Russian courts, under Russian law. We’re going to Moscow, to their territory, to their courts, and to their jurisdiction,” Darwish said.

Allegations of the Wagner Group’s involvement in the torture and murder of al-Abdullah, who is better known by his nicknames, Hamdi or Hamadi Bouta, first emerged in June 2017 when a two-minute long video clip of the killing surfaced in an anonymous post on a Reddit subchannel popular with military geeks. The post didn’t provide much commentary, only a link to a graphically violent video shot with a shaky hand on a cell phone that showed several Russian speaking men dressed in desert military uniforms taking turns beating a man who has since been identified as Bouta with a sledgehammer.

Lawyers and human rights advocates involved in the Moscow case say the complaint marks an important first step toward bringing Russian mercenaries affiliated with the Wagner Group to account for a host of war crimes committed not only in Syria but Libya and the Central African Republic, where several related firms linked to a well-connected Kremlin insider and a one-time Russian intelligence official have reportedly been operating since at least 2017.

The brief filed on Friday in connection with Bouta’s case contends that the Russian government holds effective control over the Russian private military contingent that killed Bouta during operations at the al-Shaer gas plant.

Known colloquially as the Wagner Group, the contingent has been linked to a network of Russian firms that U.S. and European authorities say are financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a key player in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle known as “Putin’s Chef.” Although the Wagner Group has been implicated in several violations of international law, including skirting a UN arms embargo in Libya, the Moscow legal filing on Bouta’s case marks the first time that any official complaint has been brought in court against the private security contingent in connection with an alleged war crime.

Last month, the FBI placed Prigozhin on its most wanted list in connection with his alleged role in interfering in American elections in 2016 and 2018, offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest The U.S. government has also sanctioned Prigozhin for his alleged ties to Russian mercenaries affiliated with the Wagner Group.

The legal case in Moscow turns on four separate video clips depicting several Russian-speaking men beating, decapitating, and burning a badly mutilated man at the al-Shaer gas plant, a central node in a multimillion-dollar joint oil and gas deal forged between the Syrian government owned General Petroleum Corporation and Stroytransgaz, a Russian state-run hydrocarbon engineering firm headed by Gennady Timchenko, a longtime Putin associate.

Neither Timchenko nor Prigozhin are expressly named in connection with Bouta’s killing.

Media and think tank reports indicate that natural gas extraction by EvroPolis, a firm Prigozhin holds a stake in according to U.S. authorities, generated about $162 million from al-Shaer and several other nearby gas fields in 2017, the same year Bouta was killed.

Representatives for Stroytransgaz and Prigozhin’s main company Concord Consulting and Management did not respond to requests for comment made before lawyers representing Bouta’s family went public with details of the Moscow court filing on Monday.

After the first video was anonymously posted in June 2017 three more were posted in November 2019 and began circulating widely on Russian social media platforms.

Within days of the second tranche of videos being posted by open source investigators on Twitter, reporters with al-Jessr Press, a Paris-based media outlet that reports on Syria, published the very first account of Bouta’s killing. A few days later, Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia’s only remaining independent daily news outlets, published a report naming Stanislav Dychko as one of several Russian nationals depicted in the video. The report also revealed that at least one of the Russian-speaking men in the video had fought in the embattled region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine before traveling to Syria to work for a contingent affiliated the Wagner Group.

Bouta was born in August 1986 in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor in a village not far from where one of his alleged assailants, Vlaidslav Apostol, was killed only months after beating Bouta with a sledgehammer. Apostol’s family have reportedly confirmed that he worked as a private security contractor in Syria, and that he was one of several hundred Russians killed in a U.S. airstrike in the northeastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor.

After his brief stint in the Syrian Arab Army, Bouta went to work in the construction industry, working primarily as a bricklayer. He married and started a family. When the civil war began, he traveled to Lebanon to find construction work after the situation in Syria deteriorated and large parts of Deir Ezzor came under ISIS control, according to an account of Bouta’s final days given to lawyers by his family.

After working for a time in Lebanon, Bouta decided to return to his family in Deir Ezzor. On March 27, 2017, Bouta traveled across the border from Lebanon into Syria at the Beirut-Damascus crossing with a group of young men from his village. Syrian authorities arrested Bouta as he crossed the border and turned him over to members of the Syrian military. At this point, members of the group Bouta was traveling with notified Bouta’s brother-in-law, who was in Lebanon at the time, that the Syrian military had taken Bouta into custody.

Bouta later got in touch with his brother-in-law directly and told him that members of the Syrian Arab Army had taken him to the al-Draij military camp, a well-known deployment hub for Wagner Group fighters. Before he was killed, Bouta said Russian speaking soldiers had press ganged him and several others in custody at al-Draij into fighting contingents deployed to Homs to seize and protect oil and gas infrastructure.

Syria’s government controls oil, gas, and mineral production and export, and Syria’s General Petroleum Company sets strategy for exploration and development and supervises national subsidiaries, including the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) and Syrian Gas Company (SGC). But, as in many other developing countries, Syria’s nationalized energy sector is highly reliant on external backing from foreign firms for capital-intensive upstream investment in exploration and development.

Stroytransgaz, or STG, the company headed by Kremlin-insider Timchenko, is one of the largest such investors, and in February it secured a $22 million production sharing agreement with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, according to The Syria Report, an online journal that tracks economic developments in the country.

Ilya Novikov, one of the Russian attorneys who filed the ground-breaking legal complaint, said in a written statement that he and his co-counsel Petr Zaikin, decided to initiate the case after a demand for Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top prosecutorial body, apparently fell flat.

Novikov said that Novaya Gazeta asked the Investigative Committee to open an inquiry into the murder, but the committee ignored the request. “This has forced us, as human rights defenders, to turn to Russian investigative authorities, Novikov said. “Indeed, this is a repeat of what happened 20 years ago, when enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial executions committed during the armed conflict in the Northern Caucasus were likewise not investigated.”

Mazen Darwish, one of several human rights activists pressing for justice in Bouta’s case and director general of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, said that Russian authorities have about 40 days to respond to the initial court filing.

The case is being lodged jointly by lawyers and advocates associated with Darwish’s organization, the Memorial Human Rights Center in Moscow, and the International Federation for Human Rights in Paris. If for some reason the case does not go forward in Moscow, Darwish said, it is likely that he, Novikov and others will take the case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.

In 2018, American authorities filed criminal charges against Prigozhin for alleged financial ties to the internet troll farm accused of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. It was unclear, however, whether that case would move forward after federal prosecutors working under the Trump administration dropped charges against Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg-based firm Concord Consulting and Management in connection with the case. But, a federal arrest warrant issued for Prigozhin in Washington, D.C. on February 16 would seem to indicate renewed interest at the Department of Justice in seeing Prigozhin brought to account.

Under a 2019 U.S. law known as the Ceasar Syrian Civilian Protection Act, anyone connected to war crimes in Syria under Assad’s regime could be subject to sanctions. While it is not clear whether U.S authorities would pursue further sanctions against Prigozhin, Timchenko or any of the other entities implicated in reporting and legal filings on Bouta’s case the facts certainly suggest that American investigators in Washington will be tracking its outcome closely.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia, after Twitter slowdown, accuses U.S. of using IT to engage in unfair competition

    Russia on Saturday accused the United States of using IT opportunities to engage in unfair competition and of social media platforms arbitrarily and indiscriminately censoring content. Russia this week said it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the U.S. platform outright, a move which escalating a row between Moscow and U.S. social media firms.

  • Brussels to launch legal action against UK over Northern Ireland

    The European Commission is expected to launch legal action against the UK today for its unilateral extension of grace periods in the Northern Ireland Protocol. Brussels believes the decision to waive food checks on supermarket supplies is a violation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, which the UK denies. The Protocol creates an effective customs border in the Irish Sea with mainland Britain. Under the terms of the treaty, Northern Ireland follows a raft of EU rules to prevent the need for a hard border with EU member Ireland. The commission is planning a twin pronged legal attack on Britain, the RTE broadcaster reported. Sources in Brussels confirmed the report. It will start infringement proceedings against the UK in the European Court of Justice, which retains jurisdiction over the Protocol. The lawsuit could ultimately lead to large fines in the EU’s top court. Brussels will also write to the Government, accusing it of bad faith. This is seen as a step towards triggering enforcement measures in the Withdrawal Agreement. If Britain was to ignore a ruling by an arbitration panel, the EU could retaliate by suspending parts of the trade agreement. Both measures will take time to take effect. The UK and EU continue to negotiate on the implementation of the Protocol. Brussels twice launched infringement proceedings against the UK before the end of the Brexit transition period. One lawsuit came after Boris Johnson refused to name a new UK Commissioner in Brussels and the other followed the Prime Minister’s threat to override the Withdrawal Agreement by triggering Article 16 of the Protocol. Neither measures resulted in any punitive action in the EU’s top court after Mr Johnson dropped the threat.

  • Belarus dictator 'wins' ski competition after rival takes a tumble

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukahshenko won a governmental skiing competition at the weekend, but only a competitor fell over several times in an apparent bid to hand him victory. In a clip widely shared on social media, an unidentified competitor falls over four times in less than a minute, allowing Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation for more than two decades, to glide past him. Mr Lukashenko’s team went on to claim victory in the cross-country relay race at “Minsk Ski” - an annual event that sets groups from the presidential administration, ministries and various regional authorities against each other. “It is always difficult to win,” the president told state media after the event. “Especially when you are being watched - and excuse my immodesty here - by millions of people.” He added: “It’s very hard for me. But it makes people happy. This is my fate. My job is to make people happier.” Mr Lukashenko’s victory was the top story for Belta, the Belarusian state news agency, on Sunday afternoon, as many on social media alleged a fix.

  • Hope that South Africa's COVID-19 corruption inspires action

    There's some hope in South Africa that this time the outrage against corruption inspires effective action. Public anger over suspect government contracts worth nearly $900 million for the purchase of supplies to fight COVID-19 may finally bring the South African government to take more decisive steps against corruption, say experts. Africa's most developed economy is already deeply mired in corruption with a commission of inquiry hearing allegations of widespread graft during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.

  • Lawmakers from both sides criticize the Pentagon over its decision to station the National Guard at the Capitol until May

    Lawmakers from both parties are asking the Pentagon to prove the validity of its latest decision to keep National Guards at the Capitol.

  • Hong Kong widens vaccine scheme to people over 30, domestic helpers

    Hong Kong authorities said on Monday that the city's vaccine scheme would be widened to include those aged between 30-60 years old and domestic helpers, as they aim to increase take up amongst residents in the Asian financial hub. People have been relatively slow to come forward for vaccination since Hong Kong began unrolling its programme in February, starting with a vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The Pfizer/BioNTtech vaccine was added earlier this month. Around 190,000 people have received their first vaccination dose, around 2.5% of the city's population.

  • The Latest: Philippine pandemic spokesman says he's infected

    The president’s spokesman, who also has been the country's leading voice on dealing with the pandemic, has tested positive for the coronavirus amid alarm over an infection spike that has forced key cities to reimpose curfews and lockdowns. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque held a regular televised news conference Monday where he disclosed that he has been infected but showed no symptoms.

  • Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'

    Chancellor Angela Merkel's party is considering how to respond to historically bad state election results that a senior member described as a “wake-up call," six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds Germany's long-time leader. Final results early Monday confirmed that Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union was handily defeated in Sunday's elections by two popular incumbent state governors: the Green party's Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Wuerttemberg and the center-left Social Democrats' Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate.

  • Son of political prisoner in Saudi Arabia: Mohammed bin Salman is a threat to human rights

    Since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took power, his zero-tolerance policy for criticism is silencing and killing victims like Jamal Khashoggi.

  • The 7 Best Vitamins That Will Boost Your Metabolism

    Give it a jump-start.

  • Unthinkable? EU considers getting a vaccine boost from Russia's Sputnik

    Publicly, the European Union has dismissed Russia's global coronavirus vaccine supply campaign as a propaganda stunt by an undesirable regime. Behind the scenes, the bloc is turning to Moscow's Sputnik V shot as it tries to get its stuttering efforts to vaccinate its 450 million people back on track, EU diplomatic and official sources told Reuters. An EU official who negotiates with vaccine makers on behalf of the bloc told Reuters that EU governments were considering launching talks with Sputnik V developers and it would take requests from four EU states to start the process.

  • Exclusive pictures: Shamima Begum seen in Western clothes as she seeks break with Isil past

    Shamima Begum stands out from the crowd in the camp for Islamic State supporters and their relatives in northeast Syria. With her straightened hair and Western clothing, Ms Begum today looks nothing like the niqab-clad teen who became the poster child for Britain’s so-called “Isil brides” after running away from her Bethnal Green school to marry a jihadi in Syria in Feb 2015. Ms Begum, who was wearing trendy sunglasses and a striped T-shirt, shook hands with The Telegraph on Sunday but politely declined to be interviewed, due to legal advice. Chatting with her friends by a row of concrete shops, the group’s hoop earrings contrasted sharply with the head scarfs and modest Islamic dress of most of the women in the bleak detention centre. By the time Ms Begum was discovered in another squalid detention camp for Islamic State supporters in Feb 2019, she was a widow mourning the death of her two children after fleeing the final fighting that marked the collapse of the group’s caliphate. Since then her third child has died and the Government has stripped her citizenship on national security grounds, citing her as a threat to public safety. Now 21, Ms Begum has languished in Roj for two years while her lawyers challenge the decision to revoke her citizenship. During this time her appearance has gradually changed as she first abandoned the black full length gown and later stopped wearing headscarves. Today she looks more suited to a shopping trip on Oxford Street than life in a camp for hardened jihadists. But knowing what Ms Begum thinks has become more difficult since she has stopped speaking to journalists following the frenzied media attention after her early interviews.

  • America's Cup helmsmen explain extraordinary 8th race

    Helmsmen Peter Burling and James Spithill have done their best to explain the inexplicable; the bizarre eighth race of the 36th America’s Cup Match in which Team New Zealand came from more than four minutes behind to beat Italy's Luna Rossa and take a 5-3 lead in the series. Team New Zealand demonstrated a clear boat speed advantage Monday to achieve the first pass of the Match in the seventh race, overtaking after losing the start to win by 58 seconds. First Team New Zealand dropped off its foils after gybing in Luna Rossa’s wind shadow and the Italian team sailed away to a massive advantage.

  • Myanmar protests: Demonstrators killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

    Protests that have gripped the country since a military coup show no sign of ending.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • 'Rally the troops' to march on Parliament, says Sarah Everard activist pinned to floor by police

    A woman who was pinned down and arrested by police at the Sarah Everard protest has called on activists to “rally the troops” for a larger demonstration outside Parliament on Monday. Patsy Stevenson was pictured being held down on the Clapham Common bandstand before officers hauled her and other women into a police van. Speaking after the Reclaim These Streets protest on Saturday night, Ms Stevenson said the actions of the Metropolitan Police had been “disgraceful” and questioned their heavy-handed tactics. The physics student at Royal Holloway, University of London and part-time actress called for another “bigger” protest in London’s Parliament Square at 5pm on Monday. She told the left-wing blog Counterfire: “The fact that the police turned up was just disgraceful, because before then it was a peaceful process.

  • U.K. police criticized for response to vigil for slain Sarah Everard

    The suspected abduction and murder of a 33-year-old London woman has spurred a cascade of concern over women's safety and an outpouring of grief from the British public. The latest: Thousands of people gathered at south London's Clapham Common Saturday for a vigil for Sarah Everard, which police called unlawful. Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that she's asked for a "full report" from police after seeing "upsetting" images taken as officers made arrests.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A woman is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers at a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard on Clapham Common, London. Photograph by @jackhillphoto pic.twitter.com/qhp8GFibNr— Alastair Johnstone (@a_lastair) March 13, 2021 London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he's "urgently seeking an explanation" from the Metropolitan Police commissioner, amid accusations that male officers were "grabbing and manhandling" women during arrests, per the Evening Standard."The police have a responsibility to enforce Covid laws but from images I've seen it's clear the response was at times neither appropriate nor proportionate," added Khan, who along with Patel oversees London's police force.Of note: Wayne Couzens, a London police officer, made his first appearance in court on Saturday morning following his Tuesday arrest for the suspected abduction and murder of Everard, who disappeared on March 3, according to the Metropolitan Police. He was charged Friday. Police confirmed that a body found hidden southeast of the capital was Everand's, and have said the investigation remains ongoing.What they're saying: Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said in a statement that police arrested four people during Saturday evening's vigil for public order offenses and for "breaches of the Health Protection Regulations." She said police "absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary" and that they acted out of safety concerns.At a vigil for Sarah Everard...this is quite something#claphamcommon pic.twitter.com/kIj9NYXCku— Sorcha Nic an Airchinnigh (@SarahAMcInerney) March 13, 2021 The big picture: Everard's death has "dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets?" AP notes. Her fate is "all the more shocking" because the suspect charged Friday over her death is an officer "whose job was protecting politicians and diplomats," AP added.Her killing has sparked outcry across the U.K. and beyond, with women and girls sharing their experiences and fears about personal safety on social media and other mediums. Everard's disappearance has shone a light on "a double standard that exists: Women are expected to adapt their behavior to reduce personal risk, which in turn fuels a 'victim-blaming culture' and detracts attention from male actions," NBC News writes.For the record: Member of Parliament Jess Phillips this week read the names of 118 women aloud who were murdered last year. By the numbers: The United Nations in 2019 reported that 71% of women in the U.K. said they had experienced some form of sexual harassment in public, with the number rising to 86% for women between the ages of 18 and 24.Centre of London, a U.K. think-tank, noted in 2019 that "women were nearly twice as likely as men to mention personal safety as a barrier to walking and using public transport."Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Patel, Khan and police.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • Boxing great Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66

    Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard — stolen, he claimed, by the judges — that he never fought again. One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66.

  • Grammys 2021: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history

    Beyoncé picks up a record-breaking 28th award, while Taylor Swift wins her third album of the year.