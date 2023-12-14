Russian paratroopers suffer huge losses near Krynky in Kherson Oblast – UK Defence Intelligence

A division of Russian paratroopers suffered extremely heavy losses while attempting to knock out Ukrainian forces near the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, despite Vladimir Putin's claims of the contrary.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 14 October, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "In early December 2023, the newly-formed 104th Guards Airborne Division (104 GAD) of the VDV (Russia’s airborne forces) highly likely suffered exceptionally heavy losses and failed to achieve its objectives during its combat debut in Kherson Oblast.

The operation took place after the division joined Russia’s Dnipro Group of Forces and its attempt to dislodge the Ukrainian bridgehead near the village of Krynky on the east bank of the Dnipro.

104 GAD was reportedly poorly supported by airpower and artillery, while many of the troops were highly likely inexperienced."

Details: The UK analysts say that after this incident, Russian military bloggers called on the Dnepr Group of Forces Commander, Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, to resign.

Quote: "This is a blow to Teplinsky’s reputation as one of the more capable Russian field commanders of the war: in his routine role he is also commanding general of the VDV," the intelligence says.

Background:

On 12 December, Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, said that Russian Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, who commands the Dnepr group, has ordered the creation of assault units from officers, as was the case a hundred years ago.

Kovalov said that officers who are incapable of commanding subordinates, have poor discipline and weak motivation fall into these assault units, and Teplinsky himself has no authority, because he does not care about the lives of personnel.

