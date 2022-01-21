Russian parliament to discuss recognising rebel-held east Ukraine as independent

Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin is seen before President Putin's annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Osborn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Vyacheslav Volodin
    Chairman of the State Duma
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

By Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament will hold consultations next week on an idea to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states, the chamber's speaker said on Friday.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, made the announcement ahead of talks in Geneva later on Friday between Russia's top diplomat and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine.

A Russian troop build-up near Ukraine has stirred worries among Western countries that a war could break out between the former Soviet neighbours, whose ties have been fraught since the annexation of Crimea by Moscow and the start of a Russia-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Formally recognising the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic in Donbass, eastern Ukraine, is seen as one potential step Putin could take if he fails to secure security guarantees he is seeking from the West.

Volodin, in a statement posted to his account on the Telegram messenger service, said a decision had been taken to further examine a draft parliamentary resolution submitted on Wednesday by 11 lawmakers -- including Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov -- which said that Russia needed to officially recognise the two regions as independent to safeguard their residents from external threats.

Volodin said that the ruling pro-Putin United Russia party was worried about the security of Russians living in the two breakaway areas. Moscow has handed out over 600,000 Russian passports to residents since 2014.

"The question submitted for our examination is a very serious and responsible one," said Volodin.

He said it would therefore be right for it to be discussed next week among the leaders of the main parties represented in parliament and then by the Duma's ruling council which decides on the chamber's timetable and workload.

"We see that (Ukrainian) President Zelenskiy is ignoring the Minsk (peace) agreements. NATO wants to occupy Ukraine. Both things can result in tragedy. We must not let this happen," said Volodin.

Zelenskiy has repeatedly said he is open to talks with Russia, while Western leaders have made clear there is no near-term prospect of Ukraine joining NATO.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Tom Balmforth)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-Might Russia recognise 'independence' of breakaway east Ukraine regions?

    A group of Russian lawmakers have urged parliament to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states. Here's a look at what such a move might mean for the Ukraine crisis https://www.reuters.com/world/blinken-arrives-berlin-ukraine-talks-with-european-allies-2022-01-20, in which Russia has deployed around 100,000 troops https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-military-drills-belarus-create-new-threats-ukraine-2022-01-18 near its neighbour's border in preparation for what the United States says - and Moscow denies - could be an imminent invasion https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/keep-defender-guessing-russias-military-options-ukraine-2022-01-14. Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - collectively known as the Donbass - broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014 and proclaimed themselves independent "people's republics", so far unrecognised.

  • What Putin's Ukraine options look like

    The Biden administration is framing Russian escalation in Ukraine as almost a foregone conclusion, but the Russians are still at the table and Vladimir Putin may be seeking concessions from the West rather than a military confrontation with Kyiv.Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva, contended in a speech Thursday from Berlin that Putin's intentions are clear: "He's laying the groundwork for an invasion becaus

  • Sputnik V shows higher Omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer in preliminary study

    A small preliminary laboratory study has shown that levels of Omicron-neutralising antibodies of people vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine did not decline as much as of those who had Pfizer shots. The joint Russian-Italian study - funded by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets Sputnik V abroad - compared the blood serum of people who had received the different vaccines. The preliminary study was conducted by scientists from the Spallanzani Institute in Italy and Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, the developer of Sputnik V vaccine.

  • US Special Operations dropped a 2,000 pound bomb on Syria's largest dam in 2017 despite the fact it was on a 'no-strike' list: NYT

    The US was blamed by ISIS, Russia, and the Syrian government for the strike, which then-Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend said was "crazy reporting."

  • Russia's not the USSR, and this isn't World War II. Does Biden realize?

    Russia's not the USSR, and this isn't World War II. Does Biden realize?

  • Trump Revives Beef With One Of His Most Bizarre Foes In Rambling 'Hannity' Call

    It's 2022, and the former president is still raving about windmills on Fox News.

  • Jen Psaki's All Smiles and Laughs During Fox News Interview

    Fox NewsWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki marked the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Thursday by walking into the lion’s den. For the first time in her role as Biden’s top flack, she appeared on a Fox News weekday show.Those expecting a knock-down, drag-out fight between the spokesperson and Fox anchors, however, would have been left largely disappointed. In the end, the 13-minute interview was a mostly friendly affair that ended with light questioning and well-

  • With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

    Linda Blackford: Sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth and they confirm many people’s suspicions about who is worthy of our democracy and who is not.

  • Trump held secret meetings in days before Capitol attack, ex-press secretary tells panel

    Stephanie Grisham gave more significant details than expected about what Trump was doing before 6 January, sources say Stephanie Grisham, the then White House press secretary, in October 2019, listens as Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack that Donald Trump hosted secret meetings in the White House residence in d

  • Jimmy Kimmel Reveals the Unlikely Guy Who Could Bring Down Trump

    ABCOn Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel gleefully ran down the significant legal problems facing former President Donald Trump during his monologue.“The legal woes for Trump are piling up,” said Kimmel. “The attorney general in New York says she has evidence that the Trump Organization engaged in a pattern of deception, and today we learned that the DA in Fulton County, Georgia, has requested a special grand jury to look into his post-election shenanigans there. On top of that, the Supreme Court clea

  • Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

    Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and a frigate will sail within three or four days, Robles told reporters. "Russia cannot tell any country what to do, so NATO will protect and defend the sovereignty of any country that can or wants to join NATO," she said.

  • Analysis-German big business piles pressure on Lithuania in China row

    Lithuania is under pressure from German companies to back down in a dispute with China to end a blockade of the Baltic state, as European trade officials struggle to defuse the row, people familiar with the matter said. China has pressed multinationals to sever ties with Lithuania or face exclusion from its market, an unusually harsh move that has dragged companies into a political dispute and placed Beijing on a collision course with the European Union. The row erupted after the Baltic state allowed the opening of a de facto embassy by Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China views as part of its territory.

  • Lara Trump Slammed On Twitter For Her Most Clueless Biden Complaint Yet

    Twitter users torched the former president's daughter-in-law.

  • Federal appeals court rules California's pandemic gun store shutdowns violated Constitution

    A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that two California counties that shut down gun stores as nonessential businesses in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic violated the Constitution's Second Amendment. Los Angeles and Ventura county officials had previously won lower court decisions stating that gun stores were not immune from shutdown orders established early in the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to The Associated Press...

  • Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

    Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. in Geneva last week, reaffirmed that Moscow has no intentions of invading Ukraine as the West fears, but said that receiving Western security guarantees is an imperative for Moscow.

  • Trump sent House Republicans copies of conservative writer Mollie Hemingway's book with a note saying GOP leadership 'should have never certified the election on January 6'

    All current members of House Republican leadership, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, voted to overturn the 2020 election result.

  • Trump Organization produced just 3 documents from Donald Trump in response to New York AG probe, court filings show

    Lawyers for the Trump Organization argue its longtime CEO didn't have a big role in preparing its financial documents.

  • Maduro, Putin talk after diplomat hints at military activity

    Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday said he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about cooperation between the two countries. The call came a week after Russia’s chief negotiator in talks with the U.S. on tensions over Ukraine said he would “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Cuba and Venezuela if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep.

  • Intel picks Greater Columbus for what could be the world's largest semiconductor operation

    Intel has picked Greater Columbus to develop what could be the world's largest computer chip operation.

  • Biden approval rating hits new low in AP poll

    President Biden's approval rating has hit a new low in the latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, a sign that most Americans disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president one year into his term.Forty-three percent of respondents said they somewhat or strongly approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, compared to 56 percent who said they somewhat or strongly disapprove of Biden's...