Russian parliamentarian hints at possible exchange of Azovstal PoWs for detained Putin ally

Denys Karlovskyi – Saturday, 21 May 2022, 19:52

Leonid Slutsky, a member of the Russian delegation in the negotiations with Ukraine and member of the Russian parliament, said that the Russian government will "consider" the possibility of exchanging the imprisoned Ukrainian soldiers who were defending Mariupol for Viktor Medvedchuk, the detained Ukrainian politician considered to be Vladimir Putin’s ally.

Source: Interfax, a Russian news agency, citing Leonid Slutsk

Quote from Slutsky: "We will consider the possibility of exchanging the ‘Azovites’ for Medvedchuk. We are not the only ones, but the LDPR [Liberal Democratic Party of Russia of which Slutsky is a member - ed.] and the relevant authorities in Moscow."

Details: Slutsky made the announcement during a so-called press-conference in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

The Russian Ministry of Defence insists that 2,439 Ukrainian soldiers were able to leave the Azovstal steelworks. However, the Ukrainian government has not confirmed the exact numbers and international experts say that Russia might be deliberately overstating the number of prisoners taken.

