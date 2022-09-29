Russian parliamentarians assemble in Kremlin expecting Putin to sign agreements on "accession of new territories to Russia"

"UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" – THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:13

Members of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia [Russia’s parliament – ed.], have been invited to the Kremlin, where President Vladimir Putin is expected to "sign agreements on the accession of new territories to the Russian Federation".

Source: RIA Novosti (RIA News), a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet

Details: Denis Parfyonov, a Russian parliamentarian, said that members of the State Duma received invitations to appear in the Kremlin, where a "ceremony with the participation of Vladimir Putin" will take place at 15:00 on 30 September.

Later on, Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, announced that "a ceremonial signing of agreements on the accession of new territories to Russia" will take place in the Kremlin at that time. President Putin will take part in the ceremony and will make an address.

Background:

Valentina Matviyenko, the Chair of Russia’s Federation Council [the upper house of the Federal Assembly, Russia’s parliament – ed.] stated that the Federation Council may consider the matter of the accession of occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia on 4 October if the results of the sham referendums were "positive".

