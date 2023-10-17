Unknown persons are destroying the equipment of construction battalions that are building fortifications on the border with Ukraine in Russia.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The local resistance movement says that the commercial entities in Kursk Oblast, whose construction equipment is forcibly taken away, are demanding that the government pay them monetary compensation for the destroyed excavators because partisans regularly destroy expropriated property.

In addition, farmers who are members of the Association of Peasant Farms and Agricultural Cooperatives of Russia in Rylsk District in Kursk Oblast are protesting against the destruction of their agricultural land.

For example, Russia is actively building strong points on farmers' land in the village of Staraya Nikolaevka on the border with Sumy Oblast. In the process, the land is becoming unsuitable for further use. The farmers have provided photos of the Russians' fortifications on their land.

Background:

In May, a line of anti-tank fortifications, so-called dragon's teeth, appeared in Belarus near the border with Ukraine.

