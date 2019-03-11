Russian passenger jet makes emergency landing in Baku over bomb threat

BAKU/MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian Ural Airlines jet bound for Moscow from Bahrain with 225 people aboard made an emergency landing in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday because of a suspected bomb on board the plane, Baku airport said.

Flight U6-1116 was en route to Moscow's Domodedovo airport when the crew "received information about possible restricted items" on board, a spokeswoman for Ural Airlines said.

The crew of the Airbus A-321 plane requested an emergency landing at the nearest airport to have checks carried out and it landed in Baku, she said.

A source at the airport told Reuters nothing suspicious had been found on the plane and that a passenger had been detained.

