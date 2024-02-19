Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine ‘murdered in Spain’

A Russian pilot who deserted by flying his helicopter to Ukraine has been found dead in Spain, Kyiv has said after reports the defector was murdered.

Maksim Kuzminov’s body was reportedly found with half a dozen gunshot wounds outside a garage in the town of Villajoyosa, in Alicante, which is home to a large Russian and Ukrainian community.

He made international headlines after landing the armoured chopper at a military airfield in Kharkhiv last August. He had been promised £400,000 to defect, which was a reward designed to encourage further humiliating defections.

The 28-year-old flew his Mi-8 helicopter, worth £15 million, to Ukraine in a joint operation with Kyiv’s intelligence services dubbed Synytsia, which led to him being branded a traitor in Russia.

Vladimir Putin’s GRU military intelligence agents had orders to eliminate the pilot and his execution was “only a matter of time”, Russian media reported several months ago.

Spain’s EFE news agency said sources close to the investigation had confirmed the murdered man was Mr Kuzminov.

EFE reported Mr Kuzminov was shot on the ramp to the underground parking lot of his building in what was seen as a settling of scores. Eyewitnesses are understood to have seen the same car which was later found burnt out fleeing the scene.

The sources said it was Mr Kuzminov who was slain, even though documents on his body said he was a 33-year-old Ukrainian.

Russian state media accused Mr Kuzminov of shooting two of his crewmates before he landed his helicopter in Ukraine. Local media said the crewmates were unaware of his plan to defect and were killed after refusing to surrender.

“We can confirm the fact of death,” Andriy Yusov, the Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman, said on Monday.

Ukrainian media cited intelligence sources saying Mr Kuzminov decided to move to Spain rather than live in Ukraine.

“From what we know he invited his ex to his house and she found him shot,” a source said.

The apparent murder comes soon after the death of Putin’s biggest political rival, Alexei Navalny, in suspicious circumstances in a Siberian prison.

Mr Kuzminov’s death was also reported in Russian media. In Spain, there was no official confirmation of his death.

However, one Spanish story, the first on the killing, said he was murdered on Feb 13 but the report said the victim was Ukrainian, rather than Russian, and aged 33 rather than 28.

Shortly afterwards investigators found a burned-out car in a nearby town.

Mr Kuzminov made international headlines after landing an Mi-8 helicopter, worth £15 million, at a military airfield in Kharkhiv in August - Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Russian state-owned TASS agency claimed Ukrainian secret services may have killed Mr Kuzminov because he was “an inconvenient witness”.

Pro-Russian social media channels had spread the news of his death, including in one blog titled Traitors Do Not Live Long before it was confirmed by Kyiv.

Mr Kuzminov accused Putin of genocide during the war in Ukraine in a documentary made after his defection in a secret operation that took months of planning.

He did not want to go to war, his friends said after his defection.

Russia had opened a case of treason against him.

A wife of one of his killed crewmates, who were decorated posthumously by Moscow, told Russian television at the time: “If Maksim really did what he did, I hope they find him and kill him.”

