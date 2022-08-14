Russian pilots attempting to destroy evidence of their war crimes in Ukraine, military intelligence says

Russian Air Force pilots are attempting to destroy evidence of their role in carrying out war crimes against the Ukrainian people

The report suggests that Russian pilots who delivered air strikes against the Ukrainian civilian population realize their commanders would place the blame for war crimes on them.

That’s why many enemy pilots are also trying to secure any kind of paper trail that could help shift the responsibility onto top Russian military commanders in potential future international tribunals.

They are also paying bribes to expunge their names from documents that reflect the criminal orders they carried out in Ukraine, Ukrainian intelligence claims.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine