How a Russian Plan to Restore Qaddafi’s Regime Backfired

(Bloomberg) -- On an April day last year, as war raged around Tripoli, two Russian operatives set out from the Libyan capital to meet the man they hoped to install as leader.

Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi, the son and heir apparent of deposed dictator Colonel Moammar Al Qaddafi, had been holed up in an area around the Zintan plateau ever since his father was killed in a 2011 rebellion. A fugitive from the International Criminal Court, he was planning to claim what he saw as his rightful place.

Along came Maxim Shugaley, a veteran Saint Petersburg elections consultant, and his translator and colleague, Samir Seifan, with an offer to help make that happen. Russian polling showed that after years of civil war, nostalgia for the old regime was strong: Saif Al-Islam was among Libya’s most popular politicians.

This account of their meetings is based on notes taken by the Russians and seen by Bloomberg News after they were arrested in Tripoli. Some records of Russian involvement in Libya were separately published by The Daily Beast in collaboration with the Dossier Center and Russian news site Proekt. Those seen by Bloomberg contain information that has not previously been revealed about interactions with Saif Al-Islam, now 47.

The documents shed light on Russia’s apparent efforts to build influence in the oil-rich North African state at a time of U.S. disengagement.

The April get-together was the Russians’ last of at least three meetings with Qaddafi’s son that year, according to Libyan officials, and he was brimming with plans. Saif Al-Islam wanted them to pass a message to Moscow that he had compromising material on Western politicians showing they’d received campaign contributions from his family. He proposed that together they “think about how this information could be used,” one of the Russians noted in a memo at the time.

But the consultants weren’t there to discuss “kompromat,” a term for damaging material about a person that could be used for blackmail, extortion or public embarrassment. They had bigger things in mind.

Libya, which has Africa’s largest oil reserves, has been all but ungovernable since a violent NATO-backed rebellion led to the killing of Qaddafi, who ruled the country for more than 40 years, enjoying warm relations with Moscow even as the West wavered between engaging and isolating the erratic dictator.

Almost eight years on from his ouster, the Russian consultants had been dispatched to plan the return of the Qaddafi regime.

The Kremlin had long thought about how it could maneuver its way back into Libya. Qaddafi’s downfall sidelined Moscow, leaving Italy, France and regional powers seeking the spoils while rival Libyan factions fought one civil war after another.

Moscow’s official line is that it works with all parties in Libya. Initially, Russia’s government kept contacts with both sides of the civil war while promoting Saif Al-Islam as a future president. By September of last year, however, Russia shifted to flat-out support for Khalifa Haftar, a rebel strongman who controls the east of the country, despite misgivings about his past connections to the U.S. and legendary unpredictability.

Russia’s Defense Ministry had maintained connections with Haftar for years, even hosting him aboard a Russian aircraft carrier off the Libyan coast in 2017. But different actors close to power in Russia have their own ideas of whom to back and how to support them.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an insider also known as “Putin’s chef,” reckoned Saif Al-Islam could be a good bet for an investment in the country, according to three people familiar with his thinking. That was despite war-crimes charges against Saif Al-Islam and the fact he was in hiding.

A former restaurateur who found favor with President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin branched out from catering into the mercenary business; he’s best known as boss of the Wagner private security company, which has sent fighters and political consultants to Ukraine, Syria and Libya, among other hotspots.

In 2018, he was indicted by a grand jury in the U.S. for his companies’ alleged role in trying to sway the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors have now dropped the charges against Prigozhin’s company, Concord Management and Consulting LLC, although the allegations against him remain. Prigozhin has not entered a plea. Concord didn’t respond to requests for comment on Prigozhin’s alleged Libyan engagements. However, in a March 17 statement, Prigozhin said the dropped charges showed that the U.S. government “feared publicity and just court proceedings” and the allegations were “mendacious and false.”