Russian police platoon commander dies after car blown up in occupied Kherson Oblast

The commander of a platoon of the Russian police was blown up in Skadovsk

Khlan said explosives had been placed under the wing of the victim's car.

Video circulating on March 19 on social media of the claimed car bombing showed what appeared to be a police patrol jeep on fire, the vehicle having been significantly damaged from what looked like the results of a powerful explosion.

Read also: Collaborator’s home blown up in Berdyansk, invaders cover up consequences and hunt for culprits

The reports of the murder of the "platoon commander of the PPS" (patrol police service) were also confirmed by the occupation authorities’ Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Kherson Oblast.

According to the Russian occupation administration, the assassination took place on March 17.

The Russian occupation policeman died on the spot, and his wife and daughter were injured.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine