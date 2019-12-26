Russian police raid Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption foundation in New Year crackdown on opposition

Russian opposition politician Navalny sits on the floor during a police raid of his office in Moscow - VIA REUTERS

Russian authorities on Thursday stepped up the pressure on the country’s opposition by raiding the office of a protest leader and his team.

Alexei Navalny, who has been the driving force behind major anti-government protests in recent years, live streamed a video from his office as law enforcement officers cut through the front door with an electric saw on Thursday morning.

A video released by Mr Navalny’s YouTube channel showed several masked masked men gather the foundation’s employee in a room with a Christmas tree and a disco ball and tell them: “Put your face to the wall! Stay where you are!” The officers then disabled CCTV cameras.

The raid on Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Moscow was one of several this year and came just a few days after one of his allies was detained and sent off for military service at a remote Arctic base.

Both incidents appear to be the latest steps in an unusually vigorous crackdown on opposition movements by the Kremlin.

A still image shows the moment police officers disabled security cameras in the office of Alexei Navalny's anti corruption foundation Credit: Anti-Corruption Foundation/VIA REUTERS More

Mr Navalny, who made his name thanks to investigations into official corruption, said on Thursday that the raid was timed to disrupt his weekly YouTube show, which was to be streamed live in the evening.

“They clearly chose this day because I have a show tonight,” tweeted Mr Navalny, whose show last week garnered more than 1.4 million views on YouTube.

Police and investigators have raided Mr Navalny’s offices several times this year. Each time, they would seize the team’s equipment including cameras used for streaming YouTube shows.

Mr Navalny’s foundation has ask supporters to donate money to buy new equipment to replace items the investigators seized and failed to return.

Leonid Volkov, one of Mr Navalny’s key allies, on Thursday described the raid as a “robbery.” Several hours later, he said that the bank account that the foundation uses for collecting donations had been blocked.

Mr Navalny and his associates joked on Thursday about the raid, which came few days before New Year's Eve, Russia's biggest annual holiday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an exhibition match of the Night Hockey League on an ice rink at Red Square Credit: ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP More

Nikolai Lyaskin, an employee of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, tweeted about the video of the sparks flying off the electric saw cutting through the office door with the caption: "New Year's Eve fireworks."

The raid was connected to a 2017 court ruling that ordered Mr Navalny to take down a viral YouTube video of his investigation into Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s alleged secret wealth.