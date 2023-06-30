Russian politician charged with war crimes for abducting Ukrainian children from orphanage

Empty cribs at a playhouse in the courtyard of Kherson regional children’s home in Kherson, southern Ukraine - Bernat Armangue/AP

A Russian politician and two suspected Ukrainian collaborators have been charged with war crimes for allegedly abducting dozens of children, some of them as young as one.

The trio are accused of ferrying 48 orphans from an orphanage in the formerly-occupied southern city of Kherson to Russia.

They are the first suspects to be charged by Ukraine following a wider investigation by the International Criminal Court, the chief prosecutor of which visited the Kherson regional children’s home.

“It was not a one-day event. 48 children who were in the Kherson regional children’s home were forcibly displaced, deported,” Yuliia Usenko, head of the department for the protection of children’s interests in Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office told Reuters.

“We don’t know how these children are, in what conditions they are kept, or what their fate is.”

Russians took children from two orphanages in Kherson - Sky News

Over 19,000 children are believed to have been illegally taken to Russia from Ukraine since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion 18 months ago, some never to be heard from again.

There is now an international arrest warrant out for President Vladimir Putin, who has been indicted by the ICC in The Hague alongside Maria Lvova-Belova, the children’s commissioner, for the mass abduction of Ukrainian children.

Putin has succeeded in pairing hundreds of these children with Russian families. Adoptions have been finalised and hopes of reuniting families disappeared.

Tetiana Pavelko, a nurse at Kherson regional children's home plays with her adopted daughter Kira at home - Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Commissioner for Human Rights, on Friday urged parents not to attempt to personally retrieve their kidnapped children from Russia after several Ukrainians were reportedly arrested while attempting to do so.

Mr Lubinets cited the example of two women who had recently been detained at an unnamed airport in Russia as evidence of the dangers involved.

“They were sent by a community organisation, and we learned about their detention from our communication channel in the Russian Federation,” he said.

In a separate case involving a different organisation, a grandmother who had been sent to Ukraine died after spending 13 hours with Russia’s FSB Security Service, Mr Lubinets said.

Vladimir Putin meets with Maria Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for children's rights - MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ms Usenko said that many of the children taken from the Kherson home may have been illegally adopted by Russian citizens, or taken to Russian institutions.

According to prosecution documents, it is alleged that the orphans were taken from the Kherson regional children’s home in September and October and relocated to Moscow and Russian-occupied Crimea.

The suspects’ names have been redacted from the documents but prosecutors believe the individuals are currently in Crimea or Russia. Unlike at the ICC, trials in Ukraine can be held in absentia.

Taken to Crimea

The bulk of the children were taken on October 21 2022 under the supervision of the lead, Russian suspect, the charges said.

They were allegedly loaded onto white Russian Ministry of Health vehicles and taken to Crimea.

Prosecutors shared a video they claimed showed one of the suspects helping to load children in a van marked with a ‘Z’ - the pro-Russian symbol.

If proven, this is a violation of the laws and customs of war set out by the 1949 Geneva Conventions. The charge is punishable with a prison sentence of up to 12 years under Ukrainian law.

Ms Usenko said: “We want to hold accountable all the war criminals, all the people that committed horrible international crimes against our Ukrainian children.”

The Kremlin on Wednesday again dismissed allegations that Russia had violated children’s rights in Ukraine and said that, on the contrary, its armed forces were rescuing children from conflict zones.

