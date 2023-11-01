Russian Pranksters Trick Meloni Into Admitting Ukraine Fatigue

(Bloomberg) -- Giorgia Meloni became the latest prank victim of a pair of notorious Russian comedians, who tricked the Italian premier into a phone call during which she said that Ukraine’s allies are growing weary of the war.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The duo known as Vovan and Lexus impersonated an African politician in order to set up the telephone call, which took place in mid-September. Meloni told them that she saw a “lot of fatigue” from “all the sides” over Russia’s war on its neighbor and Ukraine’s counteroffensive was “maybe not going as they were expecting,” according to an audio file published on the pranksters’ social media page and by Italian newspaper Il Foglio.

“We’re near the moment in which everybody understands that we need a way out,” Meloni said. “The problem is to find a way out which can be acceptable for both without destroying the international law.”

The incident is deeply embarrassing for Meloni, who was a relative novice in the upper reaches of politics when she took office just over a year ago. She has had a particularly fractious relationship with Emmanuel Macron, and it emerged from the call that the French president had not been answering her calls.

She has won praise from other allies for her staunch support for Ukraine and pro-US alignment, which has not wavered even though some of her coalition partners have cultivated close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meloni has also sought to strengthen relations with Africa — both to limit migration inflows into Europe and to boost energy cooperation.

The government in Rome said in a statement it “regrets having been misled by an impostor who posed as the president of the African Union Commission and who was put in telephone contact” with the Italian leader.

The episode took place in the context of a commitment “to strengthen relations with African leaders,” with whom Meloni held meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly a few days after the call, according to the statement.

Read more: Fed’s Powell Tricked by Russian ‘Pranksters’ Posing as Zelenskiy

The pranksters - Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov - have succeeded for years in tricking foreign policymakers and public figures into talking to them.

Their targets have included Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, while the UK said in 2018 it believed the Kremlin was behind a hoax call to then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

In the call with the two Russians, Meloni also discussed Niger and said that “France is pushing a bit for a kind of intervention” in the African country. “I’m trying to understand how we can support a diplomatic effort,” she added.

--With assistance from Chiara Albanese.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.