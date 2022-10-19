Russian President Putin declares martial law in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four regions illegally annexed from Ukraine.
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 14:34 Anti-aircraft defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast. In addition, the Russians are attacking Vinnytsia Oblast using rockets and explosions have rocked Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.
The Verkhovna Rada has abolished conscription for compulsory military service while martial law is in effect, Member of Parliament from the Holos (Voice) parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram on Oct. 18.
The Netherlands will follow Spain in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty protecting investments in the sector, its energy ministry said on Wednesday. In force since 1998, the treaty, which has more than 50 signatories including the European Union, allows investors to sue governments over policies that jeopardise their investments. But in recent years it has been used by fossil fuel and renewable energy companies to sue governments for regulatory changes that threaten returns on specific investments.
A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was beaten up at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, on Sunday afternoon. The Hong Kong Indigenous Defence Force reportedly claimed that Chinese consular staff members were the ones who attacked Bob.
The Washington Post reported that 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have worked for the Saudi Arabia Defense Ministry under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since 2016.
Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said authorities were moving civilians to the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in order to "keep people safe" and allow the military to "act resolutely". "But when I arrived at the river port I saw that the boats were waiting and are already loaded with people ready to go to the left bank of the Dnipro," he said, adding that the situation "is getting tense." He said an estimated 10,000 people a day would be moved over the next six days, and that some regions in Russia were being prepared to accept people.
South Korean and American troops practiced building floating bridges to ferry tanks and other armoured vehicles across rivers on Wednesday, part of a larger joint military exercise that has angered North Korea. South Korean attack helicopters deployed flares and armoured vehicles blew white smoke screens into the air as main battle tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and other military vehicles crossed pontoon bridges over the Namhan River near Yeoju, south of Seoul. The drill involved armoured "attacking" forces of the South Korean army's 11th Mobile Division, which is participating in the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, crossing bridges established by South Korean and U.S. engineering units.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 21:21 Sergey Surovikin, the new commander of the Russian army in Ukraine, does not rule out making "difficult decisions" regarding the future arrival of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in occupied Kherson.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Taylor by forcibly bending the infant backward, breaking her spine. Prosecutors allege Cole was angry at the child for crying while he was playing a video game.
President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law on Wednesday in four Ukrainian regions he says Russia has annexed as some residents of the occupied city of Kherson left by boat following warnings of a looming assault. The images of people fleeing Kherson were broadcast by Russian state TV which portrayed the exodus - from the right to left bank of the River Dnipro - as an attempt to clear the city of civilians before it became a combat zone. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the local Russia-backed administration, made a video appeal after Russian forces in the area were driven back by 20-30 km (13-20 miles) in the last few weeks.
Sensing that Russia has been weakened by its war in Ukraine, some of its closest allies in Central Asia are displaying a newly assertive streak. The region's five former Soviet republics are increasingly standing up to Moscow, aware of their new-found leverage as Russia looks to their markets and trade routes in a bid to circumvent Western sanctions. The new dynamic was strikingly illustrated when Russian President Vladimir Putin ran into a seven-minute tirade from the leader of Tajikistan, one of the region's smallest and poorest countries, at a summit in Kazakhstan last week.
The two newly identified omicron subvariants, dubbed BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, are spreading fast in the New York region and could account for up to 37% of new cases, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data crunched by NBC News.
