Russian President Putin declares martial law in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine

Reuters

Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said authorities were moving civilians to the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in order to "keep people safe" and allow the military to "act resolutely". "But when I arrived at the river port I saw that the boats were waiting and are already loaded with people ready to go to the left bank of the Dnipro," he said, adding that the situation "is getting tense." He said an estimated 10,000 people a day would be moved over the next six days, and that some regions in Russia were being prepared to accept people.