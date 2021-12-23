Russian President Vladimir Putin holds end-of-year press conference amid escalating tensions with U.S. over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a marathon press conference in Moscow today amid escalating tensions with the U.S. over Moscow's military buildup at the Ukrainian border. He covered many topics, including relations with the West, COVID-19 and inflation. CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina joins CBSN from Moscow with the details.

