Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will run for a fifth term in 2024

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Friday that he will seek a fifth term in office as Russia holds elections early next year.

Putin announced his intention to run during a ceremony for the Day of Heroes of the Fatherland at the Kremlin, the state-backed TASS news agency reported.

"I will run for president of the Russian Federation," Putin said.

His announcement comes a day after the Russian legislature voted to set the presidential election for March 17.

The Russian government intends to include illegally annexed Ukrainian regions in the presidential vote.

"Thanks to your actions, your decisions, we have gained freedom, the right to choose," the speaker of the unrecognized Donetsk People's Republic's parliament said according to TASS.

Russia previously had term limits, but a 2021 constitutional amendment allows Putin to run for two more six-year term.

Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny issued a call for Russians to vote against Putin.

"Presidential elections will take place on March 17, 2024. On this day we call on everyone to vote against Vladimir Putin," read a message posted to Navalny's X account Thursday.