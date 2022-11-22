Russian president's press secretary denies that Russia received proposal of a "peace agreement" before G20 summit

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has denied that Vladimir Putin received a draft of a possible peace agreement with Ukraine before the G20 summit.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA novosti

Details: When asked whether such proposals were handed to Putin, Peskov replied "no" briefly.

Background: As Ukrainian Pravda wrote in its article called Peace under missile fire. How Russia is trying to force Ukraine to negotiate, on the eve of the G20 summit, one of the mediating countries in the communication between Russia and Ukraine handed Putin the framework of a possible "agreement" for direct negotiations.

The main idea of the proposal was that the occupied and annexed territories of the country’s eastern and southern regions, including Donbas, should be returned to Ukraine. The issue of Crimea is to be put on hold for 7 years, just like the talks about Ukraine joining NATO.

