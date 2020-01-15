Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, entire Cabinet resign

In a surprise move, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned along with the country's entire Cabinet, Russian state news agency Tass reported Wednesday.

Medvedev made the announcement after Russia's President Vladimir Putin unveiled a series of constitutional changes that Medvedev said would alter the country's balance of power. Medvedev is a longtime close Putin ally. He has served as Russia’s prime minister since 2012. Before that, he spent four years as president, 2008-12.

Mikhail Mishustin, the head of Russia's tax agency, was named the new prime minister.

Tass said Putin thanked Medvedev for his service but noted that the prime minister’s Cabinet failed to fulfill all the objectives set for it. The news agency said Putin plans to name Medvedev as a deputy in Russia's Security Council. It was not immediately clear whether Putin asked for Medvedev to go and if his role in the Security Council – which he accepted – is a promotion or a demotion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meet with members of the government in Moscow on Jan. 15, 2020.

Putin, who has been in power in Russia for more than two decades, is a former KGB officer who rose out of the shadows of Russia's intelligence agencies when it was still the Soviet Union. Medvedev's resignation could be a sign that Putin wants to try to extend his 20-year rule after his term of office formally expires in 2024.

Putin also previously served as Russia's prime minister. When he swapped jobs with Medvedev in 2012, the move sparked large-scale protests in Russia.

Late last year, Putin hinted at possible constitutional amendments to redistribute powers among the president, the Cabinet and parliament. He didn’t specify what changes could be made. However, the announcement was viewed as a sign that he intended to curtail the prime minister's powers and continue ruling as president.

Under Russia's existing constitution, Putin would not be entitled to seek another presidential term in four years' time. Russia's constitution only permits presidents to serve two consecutive terms.

Some analysts have speculated that Putin could be maneuvering to become prime minister himself, with widely expanded powers, if he steps down in 2024. The role, as currently understood, is subordinate to the president's office.

"Pretty shoddy treatment of Medvedev after such loyal service as head butler and designated scapegoat," tweeted Mark Galeotii, a Russia expert with the Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies, a think tank based in London.

President Donald Trump has joked several times about trying to extend his time in the White House beyond the constitutional limit of two, four-year terms.

"He's now president for life. President for life. No, he's great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll have to give that a shot someday," Trump said in a speech to Republican donors in 2008, speaking about China's President Xi Jinping.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, entire Cabinet resign