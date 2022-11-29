Russian prisoners sent to factory to build tanks

250 convicts sentenced to forced labour, serving their sentences in Nizhny Tagil, will be employed at UralVagonZavod, the largest tank factory [in the world - ed.].

Source: Press service of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Sverdlovsk Oblast (Russia); Important Stories, an independent Russian investigative reporting media outlet

Details: It is noted that the prisoners will work as machine tool operators, drill operators, turners, milling machine operators, grinding machine operators, electric welders, mechanics and crane operators.

The media specify that the prisoners will be involved in auxiliary work and will not have access to classified information.

Reference:Uralvagonzavod is the only factory in Russia that produces T-72 and T-90 tanks. After the start of the war, production switched to a three-shift working schedule, and in August the factory began to work around the clock.

Reminder: Previously, the head of Rostec (Uralvagonzavod’s parent company) said that the plant's employees work "in three or four shifts": up to 40% of Russian tanks have been destroyed in the war with Ukraine.

