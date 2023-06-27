Russian propaganda reports rise in Putin’s popularity despite Wagner debacle

Russians themselves do not hide their disappointment with the Kremlin dictator on social networks

Kremlin propagandists are claiming that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's approval rating increased to 90% after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner PMC mutiny, Russian propagandist Sergei Markov said on June 27.

Makarov, a former close advisor to Putin and now CEO of the Institute of Political Studies – a Russian propaganda think tank – said Putin's support among Russians is now so strong that they are ready to "pray to him."

Read also: Russian propaganda is beginning to prepare Russians for defeat, believes expert veteran

"Support for the president was 80%, and following these events [Prigozhin’s mutiny] it has become 90%…” Markov said.

“In this sense, [people are] ready to pray to Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin]: ‘Just save us from all this chaos.’ It isn't necessary to care about public opinion in these terms. We need to care about it only if it falls.”

Read also: Kremlin’s propaganda machine preparing Russians for Ukraine's counteroffensive

However, despite the statements of Russian propagandists, the Russian public’s reaction to the "fateful" Putin address on June 26 was characterized by disappointment and confusion – with official news stories on Telegram receiving notably more dislikes than likes.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine