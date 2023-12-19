Russian propaganda spreading lies about female conscription in Ukraine, says disinfo center

Russian propagandists have begun lying about Ukraine’s purported mass conscription of women, Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation reported on Dec. 18.

According to the Center, these false claims suggest that Ukraine is about to launch a wide-ranging conscription campaign targeting female citizens.

However, Ukrainian conscription policy on women specifically states that only female citizens with a medical education are subject to mandatory military registration, the Center explained, noting that registration does not equate to a mandatory call to service. Women’s military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains voluntary.

The statement from the Disinformation Resistance Center highlighted ongoing discussions in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, regarding potential changes to legislation concerning conscription for military service. It stressed that such discussions, where individual MPs express their visions and proposals, are typical for a democratic country, and not necessarily a strict statement of policy.

Earlier, MP Mariana Bezuhla proposed changes to legislation on female conscription and military registration, suggesting to significantly expand the categories of women who would be required to register for military service and be subject to conscription during wartime.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine