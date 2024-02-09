Russian propagandist admits on state TV that Ukraine’s Zaluzhnyi superior to Russian generals

Skabeyeva did not like her guest's praise of Zaluzhny

Outgoing Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, was is so well respected that even Russian propagandists are praising ‘Mr. General’.

Studio expert Konstantin Sivkov surprisingly praised the general on Kremlin propagandist Olga Skabeeva’s show on Russian state TV, as can be seen in a YouTube video shared by Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazansky.

In an unexpected turn, Sivkov lauded Zaluzhnyi for his role in defending Ukraine from Russian aggression and in reclaiming occupied territories.

“Let me highlight something crucial here, Sivkov said. “Without a doubt, Zaluzhnyi stands out as one of Ukraine's most gifted military minds. He might just be the sole figure of his caliber in Ukraine, and frankly, I'd argue, globally.”

Sivkov’s assessment made Skabeeva visibly furious and she quickly tried to shut him down. Sivkov’s statement made Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov appear downright inferior by comparison – even to “average Joe” Russians.

Zelenskyy dismissed Zaluzhnyi from his duties as Commander-in-Chief on Feb. 8, appointing Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, as his successor.

Zaluzhnyi had served in the role since July 2021 and had enjoyed massive popularity and support from the public for his role in defending against the Russian invasion.

According to a late December 2023 survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Zaluzhnyi is trusted by 88% of Ukrainians, while Zelenskyy is trusted by only 62%.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine