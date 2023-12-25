Russian propagandist who called for drowning of Ukrainian children is poisoned

Anton Krasovsky, a Russian propagandist from the Russia Today channel.
Photo: Krasovsky on Telegram
Anton Krasovsky, a Russian propagandist from the Russia Today channel and former head of the Russian-language directorate of the pro-Kremlin TV channel RT, has been taken to hospital, with Ukrainian intelligence saying that the propagandist "got food poisoning".

Source: Krasovsky on Telegram; an Ukrainska Pravda source in intelligence.

Quote from Krasovsky: "At the beginning of the week, my stomach twisted sharply, I started to feel nauseous, then I fainted. I was taken to hospital. I'm gradually coming to my senses."

Details: The UP source noted that the Russian propagandist had got food poisoning. They did not specify who exactly is behind this, nor any other details.

Quote from a source: "A bad man did bad things, and at Christmas, he got sick."

Background:

  • Krasovsky has called for the genocide of Ukrainians and the killing of Ukrainian children.

  • In February 2023, Ukrainian sentenced Anton Krasovsky, former presenter and director of propaganda TV channel Russia Today (RT), to 5 years in prison with confiscation of property.

