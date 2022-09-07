Russian propagandist confirms encirclement of Russian elite units in Kharkiv Oblast

Lightning Ukrainian advance in Kharkiv Oblast sees Russian troops caught in pocket

According to the propagandist, who is well-known in the circles of supporters of Russian aggression against Ukraine,, the Russian units are now out of communications contact, which may indicate their destruction or capture.

"I confirm the encirclement of the assembled detachments of the Samara and Bashkir SOBRs within the boundaries of Balakliya,” the update reads.

“Yesterday we were in contact with the boys, today there is none.”

In addition, he stated that the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv Oblast is conducting an offensive on two axes at once: Kupyansk and Izyum.

"The advance to Izyum poses not only a threat to the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces group on this axis, but also to the rear of our troops on the Slovyansk axis,” the military blogger added.

“That is why the (Ukrainians are) trying to rev up here.”

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet officially commented on the reports about the fighting around Balakliya.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army continues its counter-offensive, which began on Aug. 29, liberating Ukrainian territories on several axes at once.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces maintain the Antonivskyi bridge and other crossings across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast under their fire control, preventing the Russian military from restoring these critical supply routes for them.

The transfer of Russian reinforcements to the area is thus blocked, which has seriously reduced the capabilities of the Russian invasion forces in this region.

In addition to Kherson Oblast, an active counter-offensive has also begun in Kharkiv Oblast.

And although the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is giving little away in its updates about military activity, the liberation of a number of territories, in particular Vysokopillia in northern Kherson Oblast – one of the key objectives in the Ukrainian army advance – have been confirmed.

Besides, Ukrainian partisans continue to eliminate pro-Kremlin collaborators who have voluntarily agreed to work for the Russian occupation authorities.

Amid these developments, the occupying administration in Kherson Oblast decided against holding a pseudo-referendum on "joining" the occupied region to Russia.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine