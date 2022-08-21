Russian propagandist and daughter of "Putins ideologist" killed in car explosion near Moscow: Russian media

SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 00:52

The daughter of the so-called "Putin’s ideologist"Aleksandr Dugin, Darya, was killed when her car exploded in flames near the village of Bolshie Vyazyomy, on the outskirts of Moscow.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS on Telegram

Quote from TASS: "Law enforcement agencies report that a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado exploded near the village of Bolshie Vyazyomy on the outskirts of Moscow, killing the driver.

According to some media reports, Darya Dugina, the daughter of a well-known public figure Aleksandr Dugin, has been killed in a car explosion."

Update: Investigators have reported that Dugina’s car exploded at full speed around 21:00 on Saturday, 20 August.

Russian law enforcement believes that an explosive device was planted in the vehicle.

The car caught fire following the explosion. The investigators are considering "all possible alternatives" of how the crime had been committed.

A video of Dugin at the site where his daughter was killed is circulating on social media.

Dugina was born in 1992 and graduated with a philosophy degree from Moscow State University. She wrote about politics for Tsargrad and RT, two Russian Kremlin-aligned publications, under the pen name Darya Platonova.

She was one of the authors of "The Book of Z", a book about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine which is being prepared for publication. On 4 July, the UK added Dugina to its sanctions list.

Background: Aleksandr Dugin is on the list of US sanctions against persons guilty of aggression against Ukraine. Dugin is the founder of the Neo-Eurasianism ideological movement. His political goal is to create a Eurasian superpower through the integration of Russia with the former Soviet republics into a new "Eurasian Union".

Dugin is considered a proponent of "Ruscism" and has called for Ukrainians to be killed. The international press calls Dugin "Putin's Rasputin" or "Putin's brain", in that he has helped shape Putin's view of Russia. Dugin was also the editor-in-chief of Tsargrad TV, a Russian propaganda TV channel.

