Anton Krasovsky

“Since February of last year, he publicly supported the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, justified the crimes of the racists and called for the genocide of the Ukrainian people,” the agency said.

The SBU noted that the Russian propagandist spread his “theses” during broadcasts on the state-funded RT channel and on Telegram.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU and the examinations conducted, the court found Kuznetsov-Krasovskyi guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 109 (public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional system or for the seizure of state power, made using mass media);

Part 2 of Art. 442 (public calls for genocide, as well as the production of materials with calls for genocide for the purpose of distribution or distribution of such materials).

The defendant was sentenced to five years in prison with confiscation of property. This is the maximum term of imprisonment provided by the sanctions of both sexes.

Currently, the criminal is hiding from justice abroad.

However, the SBU employees know his location and are conducting comprehensive measures to bring the suspect to justice.

Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky regularly spreads lies about Ukraine and calls for genocide. In particular, he has suggested drowning and burning Ukrainian children.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine