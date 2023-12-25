Russian propagandist Krasovsky, advocate of killing Ukrainian children, reportedly poisoned

Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky, known for advocating the genocide of Ukrainians and the killing of Ukrainian children, has reportedly been poisoned, according to Ukrainian English-language newspaper Kyiv Post, citing sources in Ukraine’s HUR military intelligence service on Dec. 25.

Krasovsky said on Telegram on Dec. 24 that at the beginning of the week he "suddenly had stomach cramps, started to feel nauseous," and then he fainted.

Read also: New charges against Russian propagandist Krasovsky - advocated drowning Ukrainian children

"I was taken to the clinic, gradually coming to my senses," the propagandist wrote.

However, sources indicate that his "condition is continuing to deteriorate," and there is a likelihood that "the latest messages were not written by the propagandist himself."

Ukraine’s SBU security service filed charges against the propagandist on Aug. 18.

Krasovsky has been sentenced to five years in prison after being tried in absentia for calling for genocide and the overthrow of the Ukrainian state.

Anton Krasovsky was formerly a director for the Russian propaganda RT TV channel.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine