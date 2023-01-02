Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov urges Russians not to fear death, claiming life is "highly overrated"

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has called on Russians not to be afraid of death, saying that "life is highly overrated" and death is inevitable anyway.

Source: Solovyov on his programme on Rossiya 1 [a Russian state-owned television channel – ed.]

Quote: "Life is highly overrated. Why fear what is inevitable? Especially when we’re going to heaven. Death is the end of one earthly path and the beginning of another. But to fear it, and let it influence your decisions..."

Details: The guests on the TV show supported Solovyov, saying that previously Russians had lived from day to day, but now they have an "intangible dream, a higher goal".

According to the propagandist, "it's only worth living for something you can die for, and that's how it should be."

He also claimed that the Russian soldiers at the front in Ukraine have "a very clear understanding of what they are fighting for, why they are fighting".

The Russian propagandists also parroted the Russian leadership’s narrative that they are supposedly "fighting Satan".

Background:

The Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence believes that the Russian leadership has decided to start a new wave of mobilisation from 5 January 2023 onwards, as their military lacks manpower.

According to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, at least 300,000 people joined the military during the first wave of mobilisation to the Russian army and 150,000 have allegedly been deployed in Ukraine.

In late October, Putin claimed the partial mobilisation was over. However, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia continues to draft people covertly in spite of official statements that the mobilisation is over.

The Ukrainian government has been urging Russians to surrender and save their lives.

Story continues

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!









