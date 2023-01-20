Russian propagandists claim they already destroyed Abrams tank near Soledar

154
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Russian occupiers claim to have destroyed an American M1 Abrams tank near the city of Soledar. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refutes the propagandists' statements.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation on Telegram

Quote: "Enemy sources claim that the military of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the first American M1 Abrams tank near Soledar, with a simple RPG-18 Mukha ["Fly"], no less.

This is a primitive fake of Russian propaganda with an old photo that was not taken in Ukraine. The occupiers are not bothered by the fact that the US has not yet handed over a single such tank to Ukraine."

Details: In addition, the photo shared by the occupiers was taken in the spring or summer, as evidenced by the green trees: "The propagandists did not even think to remove the green tree."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

