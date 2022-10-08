Russian propagandists instructed on how to explain what happened with Crimean Bridge
ROMAN PETRENKO – SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 13:38
The independent Russian media outlet Meduza has reported that there are recommendations on how to explain the explosion on the Crimean Bridge; the administration of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, is sending these out to propagandists and state agencies.
Source: Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet
Details: Here is the summary of these "manuals":
the bridge was not destroyed but rather its roadway and railway parts were simply damaged;
the preparation for restoration work has started;
the Ministry of Transport has launched new logistics routes;
the Kerch ferry crossing has started working.
Meduza stressed that, judging by the headlines in the news feed of such Kremlin-aligned media outlets as RIA Novosti, TASS and many others, the recommendations of Putin’s administration are being followed.
Background:
On the morning of 8 October, it was revealed that a large fire had broken out on the railway line of the Crimean Bridge.
The occupying authorities of Crimea claimed that allegedly, a truck had exploded on the Crimean bridge. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Konstantinov, the so-called head of the Parliament of Crimea said that the road surface on the Crimean Bridge had been damaged by "Ukrainian vandals".
Vladimir Putin, the President of the aggressor country, has been informed about the fire on the Crimean bridge; he called on government officials to create a special investigation commission.
Russian mass media revealed a video of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.
Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the explosion of the Crimean Bridge on 8 October.
