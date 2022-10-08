Russian propagandists instructed on how to explain what happened with Crimean Bridge

ROMAN PETRENKO – SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 13:38

The independent Russian media outlet Meduza has reported that there are recommendations on how to explain the explosion on the Crimean Bridge; the administration of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, is sending these out to propagandists and state agencies.

Source: Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet

Details: Here is the summary of these "manuals":

the bridge was not destroyed but rather its roadway and railway parts were simply damaged;

the preparation for restoration work has started;

the Ministry of Transport has launched new logistics routes;

the Kerch ferry crossing has started working.

Meduza stressed that, judging by the headlines in the news feed of such Kremlin-aligned media outlets as RIA Novosti, TASS and many others, the recommendations of Putin’s administration are being followed.

Read also: "Holy Fire ignited": how Ukrainians react to the fire on the Crimean bridge

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!