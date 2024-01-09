Russian propagandists plan event to “normalize” Mariupol occupation in Italy

Russian propagandists plan to hold an event in the Italian city of Modena on Jan. 20 about the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, with the aim of normalizing the Russian occupation there, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Jan. 9.

The Russian propagandists are reportedly planning to spread disinformation about citizens in occupied Mariupol “living well”, despite the near-complete ruination of the city by the Russian military.

The event is being organized by Italian propagandist Andrea Lucidi, president of the Russia Emilia-Romagna association, Luca Rossi, and a representative of the Russophile Movement, Eliseo Bertolasi.

The National Resistance Center called on Ukrainians in Italy to rally en masse, and on the Modena authorities to respond to the Russians' plans to prevent the spread of lies about the "liberation" of Mariupol and to "legalize" its occupation.

At the official level, Italy strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and such measures are aimed at changing public opinion in the country to reduce support for Ukraine, the NRC noted.

