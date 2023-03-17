Russian propagandists' responses to potential Putin arrest: from nuclear threats to mockery

Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan has threatened a nuclear strike by the Russian Federation on any country that dares to arrest Vladimir Putin, while Vladimir Solovyov thinks the Russian dictator deserves a peace prize for stealing Ukrainian children in the midst of a war that he started.

Source: comments by Margarita Simonyan, Vladimir Solovyov and Olga Skabeyeva on Telegram

Quote from Simonyan: "I'd like to see the country that arrests Putin according to The Hague's ruling. Eight minutes later. Or whatever the flight time to its capital is."

Details: Meanwhile, Solovyov was indignant that the International Criminal Court in The Hague has classified the so-called "rescue of the children of Donbas", in territories that the Russian army came to seize with weapons, as deportation.

"You parasitic comrades from The Hague should be nominating Vladimir Putin for the Nobel Peace Prize because of these children. We in Russia have given children from Donbas shelter, food and education. And you couldn’t even accept Ukrainian refugees humanely in the European Union," he wrote.

According to Solovyov, the ICC has "bowed down to its master overseas" without even working out the "formulations".

He also called on "decent citizens of Europe" to change the "puppet regimes". "You can wear your elbows out writing your warrants if you want to. It doesn't change the weather for us here. Putin is our president! Russia is mighty!" the propagandist declared dramatically.

Olga Skabeyeva simply posted a picture captioned "Putin goes to surrender to The Hague", in which the Russian dictator is mounted on the President of the US.

Background: On 17 March 2023, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, in view of the situation in Ukraine.

The Kremlin and Russia's political elite have reacted to the arrest warrants with disdain and contempt.

